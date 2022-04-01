Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Debuts Her Baby Bump in Sweet Photo With Her Kids

Watch : Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7

It looks like Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's kids can't wait to meet their new sibling.

Taking to Instagram March 29, the author shared a photo of their 5-year-old son Leonardo sweetly placing his hand on her baby bump as they sat on the couch with his siblings Carmen, 8, and Romeo, 3. As she wrote alongside the sweet snapshot, "They're so excited."

The post came hours after Hilaria, 38, and Alec, 63, announced they're expecting their seventh child together. In addition to Carmen, Romeo and Leonardo, the couple, who have been married since 2012, are parents to kids Rafael, 6, Eduardo, 18 months and Maria Lucia, 13 months. The actor is also dad to Ireland Baldwin, 26, who he shares with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," Hilaria wrote on Instagram. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise."