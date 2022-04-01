Why Jim Carrey Is "Probably Retiring" After Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Will Sonic the Hedgehog 2 be the last time we see (well, hear) Jim Carrey? See why the actor said he’s being "fairly serious" about retiring after his latest movie.

By Kisha Forde Apr 01, 2022 11:52 AMTags
MoviesJim CarreyCelebrities
Watch: Happy Birthday Jim Carrey -- Look Back!

After starring in over 50 movies and almost 20 TV shows, is Jim Carrey done with acting? According to the actor himself: Yes Man.
 
The 60-year-old comedian—whose most recent credits included lending his voice to the upcoming animated sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2—opened up about why he feels like he's "done enough" in his professional life.
 
"I am retiring," he said during the March 31 episode of Access Daily. When asked if he was kidding, he answered, "I am being fairly serious. It depends—if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might. I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break."
 
For Jim, taking a step back from the main stage allows him time to enjoy a much simpler life.
 
"I really like my quiet life," he shared. "And I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like—and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists—I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough." 

photos
Fascinating Facts About Jim Carrey

Prior to starring in both Sonic the Hedgehog installments—in 2020 and 2022 respectively—Jim's last roles in the big screen included The Bad Batch and Dark Crimes, both in 2016.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

2
Breaking

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence on Will Smith Oscars Altercation

3

Sephora's Spring Savings Sale Is On—Here's How to Score the Best Deals

However, the Saturday Night Live alum found himself back on the infamous improv show and slipping into his presidential shoes when he played the role of Joe Biden in late 2020. That December, he announced he would step down from the guest role—especially since it was one that was extended beyond the original term.

"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy's highest call of duty," he wrote. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s--t."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

2
Breaking

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence on Will Smith Oscars Altercation

3

Sephora's Spring Savings Sale Is On—Here's How to Score the Best Deals

4

Machine Gun Kelly Weighs in on Pete Davidson and Kanye West's Feud

5

Rob Kardashian & Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna’s No Child Support Claim

Latest News

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Dubai Is Finally Here

Exclusive

Why Kristen Bell Advocates Working With Your Friends—and Your Spouse

Are Bridgerton’s Anthony and Kate A Good Couple? Vote Here!

Oscars Producer Says Chris Rock Wanted Will Smith to Stay After Slap

All of Ariana Grande's Songs, Ranked

Exclusive

Tinx Shares One Message Every Woman Should Hear After Being Cheated On

Why Cole Swindell’s Down to the Bar Tour Is Worth the Whiskey