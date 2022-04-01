Why Jim Carrey Is "Probably Retiring" After Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Watch : Happy Birthday Jim Carrey -- Look Back!

After starring in over 50 movies and almost 20 TV shows, is Jim Carrey done with acting? According to the actor himself: Yes Man.



The 60-year-old comedian—whose most recent credits included lending his voice to the upcoming animated sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2—opened up about why he feels like he's "done enough" in his professional life.



"I am retiring," he said during the March 31 episode of Access Daily. When asked if he was kidding, he answered, "I am being fairly serious. It depends—if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might. I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break."



For Jim, taking a step back from the main stage allows him time to enjoy a much simpler life.



"I really like my quiet life," he shared. "And I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like—and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists—I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough."