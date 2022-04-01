Get Ready for Festival Season and Beyond With Vanessa Hudgens' Y2K-Inspired Fabletics Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Spring has sprung, and we officially have nothing to wear. If you can relate, look no further than Vanessa Hudgens' new Fabletics collection!

From activewear sets for warm weather hikes to fierce bikinis to help you cool down to loungewear that you can wear outside of the house, you can find the perfect outfit for every occasion in The Sun-Daze Collection.

Inspired by the early 2000s and "California cool girl vibes," the size-inclusive capsule features 16 apparel and accessory styles available in a variety of head-turning patterns and fabrics to get you into a spring state of mind.

Given this is the first collection Vanessa designed for Fabletics, you know we had some questions for her. Thankfully, she answered them all and gave us some major style inspiration for spring.