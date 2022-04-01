Sephora’s Spring Savings Sale 2022 Is Here: Everything You Need To Know Including the Best Deals To Shop

We love these products, and we hope you do too at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty lovers, we hope you did your spring cleaning early because you're going to need the space on your shelves! The highly anticipated Sephora Spring Savings Event is happening now, and Rouge members have first access to shop all the amazing discounts on must-have beauty and skincare for 20% off. All you have to do is enter the code SAVESPRING at checkout.
If you're not currently in the Beauty Insider Rouge tier, hit up your BFF who is. This year, Sephora is offering Rouge members a chance to share their early access and 20% off discount with a friend. Members will receive an e-mail directing them to the referral hub where they can copy and paste a link to share with their fellow beauty lover. If you didn't get an e-mail, you can sign in to the Beauty Summary page on Sephora to find your unique link. Just don't take too long to decide as this offer ends on April 4.
The Sephora Spring Savings Event is a huge sale that so many beauty lovers look forward to each year. If you want to know more about what to expect and what the best deals are, we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about Sephora Spring Savings Sale.
What is the Sephora Spring Savings Event?
The Sephora Spring Savings Event is a special sale where Beauty Insiders receive a discount that can be used on nearly everything from makeup to skincare to styling tools. Every Beauty Insider gets a discount just for being part of the retailer's loyalty program. The higher your tier, the bigger the savings. All you have to do is log into your account and enter the code SAVESPRING at checkout.
When does the 2022 Sephora Spring Savings Sale start?
The sale runs in three phases, and your VIB status determines when you can start using your discount.
- Rouge members (those who spend $1,000 in a calendar year) can start using their 20% off discount starting on April 1.
- VIB members (those who spend $350 in a year) can start using their 15% off discount starting April 5.
- Beauty Insiders can take 10% off starting on April 7.
- The sale ends on April 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT for everyone.
Will Sephora's Spring Savings Event be happening in stores?
Yes! In addition to shopping online at Sephora and Sephora at Kohls.com, you can also shop the sale at any Sephora store, Sephora inside JC Penny and Sephora at Kohl's stores.
Do you have to pay to become a Sephora Beauty Insider?
Fortunately, no. Joining Sephora's loyalty program is totally free. All you have to do is sign up to start receiving your benefits. Of course, the more you spend, the higher your tier. If you spend $350 within a calendar year, you can become a VIB member where you get free shipping at $35 and 15% off during Sephora's major seasonal sales events. If you spend $1,000, you'll become a Rouge member where you get free standard shipping with no minimum, 20% off during savings events, and a special Rouge member reward, among other things.
How many times can I use my Spring Savings Event discount?
According to Sephora's Savings Event FAQ, "As many times as you'd like!"
What will be on sale during the Sephora Spring Savings Event?
One of the reasons why so many people love the Sephora Spring Savings Event is that nearly everything you could want at Sephora is on sale. That includes fragrance, must-have hair styling tools, new makeup releases, splurge-worthy skincare and so much more. It's the perfect time to stock up on products you know and love. It's also a great opportunity to try new things at a discounted price.
Is anything excluded in the Sephora Spring Savings Sale?
Products from The Ordinary, MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam products, the Sephora Collection, in-store services, gift cards, and purchases made through Instacart or Instagram Shopping are excluded from the Sephora Spring Savings Event. In addition to this, you're limited to one Dyson item, five Morphe items and three Tarte Shape Tape Concealers per transaction.
Can I combine the Spring Savings discount with other Sephora promotions or offers?
According to Sephora, your Spring Savings Discount can be used with the FREESHIP offer. However, it can't be used with other offers or rewards. That includes the 30% off discount on the Sephora Collection.
Can I use my discount and still get Same-Day Delivery?
Yes! Sephora offers Same-Day Delivery, so if your items are in stock at your local store you can choose to get it delivered that same day.
What should I buy during the Sephora Spring Savings Event?
When you have the opportunity to take 10-20% off beauty and skincare products that hardly ever go on sale, you'll want to take advantage of that. We recommend stocking up on your holy grail products, whether that be Laneige's Lip Glowy Balm or Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk lipstick.
Skincare products, especially ones on the pricier side, are a great buy right now as well. For instance, retinols like Drunk Elephant's A-Passioni Retinol Cream or Sunday Riley's 5 Stars Retinol + Niacinamide Eye Serum are a couple of must-haves to add to your skincare routine.
Since it's spring and many of us are spending more time outdoors, it's good time to buy tinted moisturizers like Urban Decay's Hydromaniac Glowy Tinted Hydrator Foundation or It Cosmetics' CC+ Cream with SPF 50+. You can even save on sunscreens like the shopper-fave Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen.
What are the best deals to shop during the Sephora Spring Savings Event?
If you're curious about trying new products but you don't want to commit to anything you aren't sure you'll love, check out the gift sets that Sephora offers. They're usually a good value, and it's even better now with the added discount. You can also score some really great deals on beauty tools and devices, especially since these pricier products don't always go on sale. The same goes for fragrances. With these products, you can take 10-20% off using the code SAVESPRING.
To score some real wallet-friendly deals, you should definitely the advantage of the 30% off Sephora Collection products. Many of their products are best-sellers and come highly recommended by shoppers. No promo code is needed. All you have to do is be signed into your Beauty Insider account, add the products to your basket and the discount will be automatically applied there. With that, check out a few of the must-have items from the Sephora Collection below.
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
The Sephora Collection's best-selling Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipsticks have over 856.6K "loves" and over 6,000 five-star reviews. They're vibrant matte lipsticks that last all day long, and they come in so many colors. Now that they're 30% off, it's the perfect time to stock up.
Sephora Collection Colorful Face Powders
Give your cheeks a touch of color with these colorful blushes, bronzers, highlighters and contours from the Sephora Collection. They come in matte and radiant finishes, and they're on sale for just $10.
Sephora Silicone Bath Brush
This customizable bath brush was made for gentle exfoliation and cleansing. According to Sephora reviews, the bristles are so soft, it lathers really well and it does a solid job at exfoliating. Right now, you can snag one for just $11.
Sephora Collection Bright Future Gel Serum Under Eye Concealer
Sephora's popular gel-serum concealer is made of pineapple ceramide, which works to improve texture and brighten the appearance of under eye shadows. It's a really good concealer, especially if you're looking for an affordable option. Right now it's on sale for $10.
Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow
Numerous Sephora shoppers are obsessed with these affordable eyeshadows from the Sephora Collection. In fact, they have over 316.7K "loves" and hundreds of perfect reviews. There are so many shades to choose from in metallic, matte, glitter and shimmer finishes. You can go bold or stay more neutral. Either way, you're sure to find one that fits your needs.
Sephora Collection Big By Definition Defining & Volumizing Mascara
In the market for a mascara that's long wearing and will make your lashes look beautiful and full? Add Sephora's Big By Definition Defining & Volumizing Mascara to your cart. According to one reviewer, this budget-friendly mascara works just as well as higher ends ones. It's on sale now for just $8, so you may want to see for yourself just how good these really are.
Sephora Collection Silicone Scalp Massager
This eco-friendly silicone scalp massager from the Sephora Collection was designed to make you feel like you're getting your hair done at the salon. You can use this with wet or dry hair, and it even includes a hanging cord so you can easily access it while you're in the shower.
Sephora Collection Retractable Rouge Gel Lip Liner
"There's a reason these are so popular!" one Sephora reviewer wrote. These affordable gel-cream lip liners go on smooth, blend easily and don't dry out your lips. They're perfect for everyday use and they're super affordable. We recommend adding a couple of these to your bag.
Sephora Collection Cleansing & Exfoliating Wipes
These makeup wipes from the Sephora Collection will help you refresh for very little effort. In fact, one shopper wrote, "I'm a lazy person so I don't like makeup remover. This one is perfect for me and it removes makeup very cleanly."
Sephora Collection Lipstories Lipstick
If you're like us and believe you can never have too many lipsticks, the Sephora Collection's Lipstories Lipsticks are definitely worth adding to your cart. They come in a wide variety of shades and finishes, they're highly pigmented, hydrating and go on so smooth. Best part is, they're on sale for $6 right now.
Looking for more great products to shop? Check out Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month: Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Sydney Sweeney & More.