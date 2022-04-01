Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Dubai Is Finally Here

The City of Gold is about to get even more glitzy.
On April 1, Bravo revealed a sneak peek of its highly-anticipated new series, The Real Housewives of Dubai, which will officially premiere on June 1. Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan are all joining the 11th installment of the Housewives universe, with Caroline Stanbury—who appeared on three seasons of Bravo's Ladies of London from 2014-2016—rounding out the cast.
The Real Housewives of Dubai "follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire's Playground," according to the network. "Whether they're dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the 'City of Gold.'"
We never knew how badly we needed to see a valley of 1,000 camels until now.
But have no fear, the drama is not far behind.
"When new group dynamics threaten long-standing friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point," says Bravo, "so if you can't handle the heat...get out of Dubai."
We'll take a first class ticket, please!
So, who are our new Housewives?
Nina describes herself as a "lifestyle content creator" (of course) with three kids who moved to Dubai in 2011 with her husband.
Chanel is Dubai's first Black supermodel who considers herself a "fashion and beauty expert" and is currently prepping a makeup and skincare launch. She already has this Housewives thing down!
Caroline Brooks was born in Boston and goes by the nickname Caroline DXB. She is well-known in the real estate world and dreams of opening her own spa.
Sara, born and raised in the United Arab Emirates, is a twice-divorced single mom who works as a public speaker.
Lesa is a former Miss Jamaica who owns her own maternity fashion line and has three kids.
And as for Caroline Stanbury, there's nothing like having a reality TV veteran around to get these new stars up to speed. She recently "found happiness in Dubai with former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo" after getting divorced in 2020. We wouldn't mind getting a peek at Sergio on the show, too, but beggars can't be choosers.
In the teaser, the six women are seen traversing sand dunes in gold ball gowns—an aesthetic we didn't know we needed, but now we do.
Get ready to feel expensive when The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres June 1 on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)