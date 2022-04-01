These Bridgerton Secrets & Easter Eggs Will Be the Object of All Your Desires

Watch : Bridgerton Season 2 Cast REVEAL Their DREAM DMs

We're still sweating after season two of Bridgerton—but there's more to unpack.

If you've already binge-watched all eight episodes like us—no judgment!—it's time to dive deep into the secrets and hidden gems that you might have missed.

Season two, based on Julia Quinn's second Bridgerton novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, turned the focus to Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his courtship with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

The season also featured the return of one favorites like Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), plus the addition of new characters like Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) and Lady Mary Sharma (Shelley Conn).

While some fans have questioned why season two wasn't quite as steamy as its predecessor, we still found plenty to obsess over.

After all, what's Bridgerton without a little sleuthing and investigating of our own? It feels like Lady Whistledown would approve.