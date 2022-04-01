Taylor Hawkins Grammys Tribute in the Works Days After His Death

Watch : Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

Taylor Hawkins will not be forgotten at the 2022 Grammys.

The Grammys ceremony on April 3 will now include a tribute to the Foo Fighters drummer who died on March 25 at the age of 50, according to Variety.

"We will honor his memory in some way," CBS executive vice president of specials, music and live events Jack Sussman told Variety. "We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We're patient. We'll be planning right up until the very end."

He did not provide further details on the tribute.

The Recording Academy announced on March 24 that the Foo Fighters would be performing at the award ceremony, but E! News has learned that the band will no longer be performing at the Grammys. (Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R. and more stars are still set to sing at the show.)

The Foo Fighters said on march 29 they'd be cancelling all upcoming concerts "in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins."