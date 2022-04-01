Tinx Shares the One Message Every Woman Should Hear After Being Cheated On

Finding love is hard, but healing from a broken heart is even harder.
While Tinx may be one of TikTok's biggest stars, the 31-year-old has always reminded followers that life isn't always easy. In a new TODAY All Day special titled The New Rules for Finding Love, Tinx had an honest conversation about relationships and shared some of the biggest lessons she has learned.
"I feel in love last year, as all of my followers know, and I fell really hard, really fast," the content creator said in an exclusive clip obtained by E! News. "He ended up cheating on me, but it's actually interesting in the context of this conversation. I say, ‘Leave the baggage, keep the lessons.' You can always learn something, but you don't have to carry the hurt."
It's one of the many a-ha moments viewers will hear in a raw and open conversation about happiness, confidence and the truth behind online dating trends.
Tinx, along with Today Lifestyle & Commerce Contributor Jill Marin and relationship expert Tracy McMillan, rewrote the old rules for finding love during a heartfelt and honest chat.
While the identity of Tinx's ex-boyfriend remains private, her pain was showcased in a viral TikTok video back in 2021. When asked why she made it so public, Tinx said she wanted to let followers know they are not alone.
"I got my heart broken, but here's the thing," she said, "it's a thing that unfortunately happens all the time."
"I don't feel embarrassed that I fell in love. I don't feel ashamed that I trusted the person I was in love with," Tinx added. "That was on him. The lesson isn't anything to do with him or the cheating. What I took from it is actually something beautiful. I remember how much I love being in love."
One thing she also won't forget is how cheating scandals play out in the media. Tinx argued that headlines often present a question of, "What did she do?" even if the man is responsible. Tinx hopes that her story will be a reminder to women of all ages that it's not their fault.
"If I can show people it happened to me and it's nothing I did, then that's a silver lining," she said. "We can take this pain and turn it into something like a teachable moment or at least get something out of it."
Watch The New Rules for Finding Love on Monday, April 4 at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET and the rest of the week at 7 p.m. ET streaming on TODAY All Day.
(E! and Today All Day are part of the NBCUniversal family)