16 Trending Pant Styles for Tall Girls

If you have legs for days, these pants were made for you!

By Carly Shihadeh Apr 01, 2022 12:02 AMTags
FashionShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
Ecomm Tall Girl Style Guide

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We already have a petite style guide, but don't worry tall girls, we didn't forget about you. If you're tall or have long limbs, you know the struggle of finding pants that fit perfectly, hitting your ankle at the correct place. Everyone can relate to leaving dressing rooms frustrated (and calling our moms to rant) because nothing looks right. Getting styles tailored is great, but you can't usually add length to pants. And is there anything worse than sweatpants or pajama pants that are too short and leave your ankles cold?

Luckily, brands like Spanx, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Madewell offer the trendiest pant silhouettes in size-inclusive, longer options. Embrace those legs for days! We did the heavy lifting so you don't have to. We found trending styles that will not only fit, they'll look so flattering on your longer frame. 

Scroll below for 16 trending denim, leather pant, and loungewear styles for tall girls. 

read
Lounge Underwear 70% Off Sale: If You Have Big Boobs, These Are the 18 Size-Inclusive Styles You Need

Topshop Jamie flare jean in rich blue

We love a flare jean. These will accentuate your already long, gorgeous legs!

$70
$60
Asos

Faux Leather Leggings

These faux leather leggings from Spanx are loved by fashion girls and celebrities alike. 

$98
Spanx

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence on Will Smith Oscars Altercation

2

Kourtney Kardashian Plays Nurse to Travis Barker

3

Rob Kardashian & Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna’s No Child Support Claim

Raquel High Waist Flared Legging

You'll get so many compliments in these flattering flare leggings that allow you to choose a longer length for the perfect fit. 

$108
Splits59

Good 90s Trouser

Good American is known for its super flattering, size-inclusive styles. The model in this photo is 5'10. Plus, she's wearing heels.

$169
Good American

The Tall Dadjean in Dustin Wash: Ripped Edition

Madewell knows strong denim construction. These trending jeans come in a longer length.  

$138
Madewell

Curve Love Low Rise 90s Straight Jeans

We can't get enough of Abercrombie & Fitch since their rebrand. Size-inclusive and trendy? Sign us up!

$99
$75
Abercrombie & Fitch

Ksubi Playback Lifetime Busted

We're obsessed with these gorgeous, long jeans from Fred Segal's iconic denim bar. 

$240
Fred Segal

The Tall Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean in Tile White

If you're looking for white jeans for spring and summer, these ones from Madewell have a longer option. 

$128
Madewell

Tall Black Premium Faux Leather Croc Split Hem Pants

You'll make a statement in these stunning leather pants. 

$58
Pretty Little Thing

Modal Long PJ Set

Victoria's Secret always has the cutest pajama sets, and they come in longer options. 

$70
Victoria's Secret

High Rise Dad Jeans

We love this classic pant with a unique waistband. 

$99
Abercrombie & Fitch

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 31

Lululemon's bestselling, iconic Align Leggings come in a longer length so tall girls can experience the buttery-soft pants. 

$98
Lululemon

Puddle Sweatpant

These sweatpants from Alo Yoga are soft, comfy, and the perfect length for longer limbs. 

$118
Alo Yoga

Closed Edison Jeans

These are an investment, but you'll want to wear these chic jeans all the time, bringing the cost per wear down. That's strong financial planning, right? 

$315
Fred Segal

Tailored 90s Relaxed Pants

Wear these to the office to look so put-together while also staying comfy. 

$80
Abercrombie & Fitch

Linen-Blend Wide Leg Pants

These breezy linen pants are perfect for the warmer days ahead. 

$70
Abercrombie & Fitch

Up next: ASOS' 20% Off Everything Sale: 15 Amazing Deals on Tops, Dresses & More

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence on Will Smith Oscars Altercation

2

Kourtney Kardashian Plays Nurse to Travis Barker

3

Rob Kardashian & Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna’s No Child Support Claim

4

Jessie J Slams "Not Cool" Comments After Being Asked If She's Pregnant

5

Willow Smith Posts About "Going Through a Lot" After Will Smith Slap

Latest News

Did Twilight Co-Stars Kellan Lutz & Nikki Reed Date? He Says...

16 Trending Pant Styles for Tall Girls

Exclusive

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

Most-Shopped Celeb Recommendations This Month: Kim Kardashian & More

Exclusive

Lennon Torres Shares "Standout" Part of Her Transition One Year Later

Why Meghan King Says Cuffe Biden Owens Relationship Felt "Arranged"

Watch Harry Styles Strip Down and Dance in "As It Was" Music Video