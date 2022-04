Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

Watch : Jason Aldean Calls Carrie Underwood One of the Best Singers

Eric Church isn't making it easy for Jason Aldean.

After Church received backlash for canceling his April 2 tour to attend an NCAA basketball game, Aldean admitted to E! News' Daily Pop that he actually understands the decision. Well, to an extent.



"I don't know that I could cancel a show to make it to a game," he told hosts Loni Love and Melissa Peterman. "I feel like people buying a ticket to come see your show, you kind of have to hold up your end of the deal on that."

Not wanting to dive too deep into the drama, he wrapped up by sharing that he wouldn't follow by Church's example: "I don't know if I could pull it off."

And while Aldean won't be at the 2022 Grammys April 3, he's got a lot of faith in his "If I Didn't Love You" duet partner Carrie Underwood.

"We've had a chance to perform this live a few times, and she nails it every time," he shared. "She's just one of the best female singers of our era, so it was fun to work with her."