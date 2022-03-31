Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month: Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Sydney Sweeney & More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We decided to take a look back at this past month to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! News shoppers bought the most.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
This concealer has been recommended by so many celebrities, including Shay Mitchell, Kyle Richards, Bebe Rexha, Hannah Godwin, Teresa Giudice, Dove Cameron, Meghan Trainor, Shawn Johnson, Madelaine Petsch, Camille Kostek, Margaret Josephs, Emily Simpson, Olivia Jade, Hannah Ann Sluss, Alessia Cara, Morgan Simianer, Joey King, Evelyn Lozada, Teddi Mellencamp, Zara Larsson.
This concealer has 19,900+ 5-star reviews from Tarte shoppers and 9,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews. You can get a bundle with a makeup sponge at QVC. And, yes, it's on Amazon too, but only in limited shades.
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Face Cream & Makeup Primer
Use this multi-tasking cream as a moisturizer, an overnight mask, and a makeup primer. It absorbs very quickly, it doesn't irritate my skin, and it's an affordable find. It has 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, The Bachelor alum Catherine Lowe, and Real Housewives stars Porsha Williams, Teresa Giudice, and Margaret Josephs.
The Club by Ellery Lloyd
Reese Witherspoon shared, "What a wiiiild read! Are you ready for the roller coaster ride that is The Club? Our March #ReesesBookClub pick by @ellerylloyd_author is a beautifully written, densely plotted thriller that takes place at a private club off the coast of England. Read about a luxurious, celeb-only island during a weekend of partying and mystery."
Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation
The Bachelor alum Susie Evans said that she uses this $3 foundation, remarking, "It's actually so cheap but I love it.! Wet n Wild Photo Focus- they have a dewy and a matte. I alternate or use both."
This foundation has 10,100+ 5-star reviews.
Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Towel Scrunchies for Frizz Free, Heatless Hair Drying- 2 Pack
The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown said, "These are towel scrunchies by Kitsch. They have amazing stuff. They have a lot of different products. These towel scrunchies are great because sometimes I take a shower in the morning and my hair is sopping wet. I have really thick hair. It takes forever to blow dry my hair, so a way that I can save time is by using this towel scrunchie. It's super absorbent. It's great for taming frizz. I just truly loves these. They're really great. They're one of Kitsch's bestsellers. These are really cute for the pool and hot yoga too."
"They don't dent your hair. If you're a girl on the go, you need these in your life." These have 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer
The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher said, "I have this Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer, which I got because I follow this fitness girl who's always doing workouts with this on. This gives you some sort of heat compression when you work out, so you really sweat. Sweating is good when you work out. It's super comfortable and you can tighten it to fit your size. These come in different sizes."
This waist trimmer has 145.300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This has also been recommended by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy.
Skims Swimsuits
Introducing her first swim collection, Kim Kardashian said, "We've really taken the time to make sure we're offering the best solutions for our customers. Buying swimwear should be fun and easy, yet so many women feel daunted by it. I wanted to change that and make the process as simple as possible by providing a full swim wardrobe – both for in and out of the water."
Just Try One Bite by Camila Alves McConaughey & Adam Mansbach
Camila Alves McConaughey told E! News, "I had such a good time writing this book with Adam. Food is such an important part of our lives, and this is the perfect book for the little ones in your life. We wanted to write a book that shares healthy food habits in a fun way and will have everyone smiling at the end."
The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark By Jill Tomlinson
Kate Middleton shared her favorite children's books with Camilla Parker Bowles' book club The Reading Room. She said, "I loved this book as a little girl and listening to my own children reading it has brought back so many wonderful memories. A comforting story to help children face their fears and grow in confidence with the help of others."
theBalm Hot Mama! Shadow/Blush, Subtle Highlighter
Kyle Richards shared, "This blush I have talked about for years and years and years. My makeup artists and castmates ended up loving this too after I shared it with them. I used this before people started using highlighter. It has a built-in highlighter. I've been using this since Season 1 of the Housewives. All of the girls would borrow it. It has a natural highlighter built-in. It's a beautiful coral color, I'm obsessed. I've used it for years and years and years. I can't say enough about that."
Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle, Strength + Energy (Pineapple Coconut), Coffee Table Jar
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent said, "This candle smells so good. This one is for strength and energy. It's pineapple and coconut. Oh my gosh, it's so good. I don't know if any of you watch Real Housewives of Potomac, but three wicks. Three-wick candle, bam. That was a really funny storyline."
This Amazon bestselling candle comes in many scents and it has 33,900+ 5-star reviews.
Free People Women's FP Movement Sunny Skinny Sweatpants
JoJo Fletcher said, "I have these Free People joggers in a couple different colors. These are a really cool lounge-y sweatpant. They're more tailored with a slim fit. These are great to run errands, travel, and work out. I really like these." These are available in eight colors.
Deweisn Tri-fold Lighted Vanity Mirror With 21 Led Lights, Touch Screen and 3x/2x/1x Magnification, Two Power Supply Modes
Lala Kent shared, "I found the best makeup mirror ever. You guys are going to die. Not only does it take batteries, it also charges. It's the best of both worlds. This is a must. All you do is click and you've got your lights. It has magnifying mirrors on the sides. This is what sold me. It's hard to put fake eyelashes on and do a winged liner with a normal mirror. I need to zoom in with this mirror. Your makeup will be flawless with this mirror."
This mirror comes in 7 colors and it has 13,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hot Tools Professional Nano Ceramic 1.5-Inch Curling Iron
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey shared, "This is the curling iron that I use. It's one and a half inches. It's Hot Tools. I've had it for so long. I usually use hairspray too," Gabby shared.
She instructed, "Curl away from the face. Halfway first, hold for a few seconds, then all the way. I use bigger pieces on the bottom and smaller on the top, since the top is what really matters."
Cusimax Raclette Grill Electric Grill Table Portable 2 in 1 Korean BBQ Grill, Reversible Non-stick Plate, Crepe Maker With Adjustable Temperature Control and 8 Paddles
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow said, "I love my new grill. I could be like a celebrity chef. It's amazing. Food Network, watch out. Who's Mary [Cosby] to say that my diet is bad and I don't eat well?"
This electric grill has a two-in-1 reversible, non-stick cooking tray. Use the grooved side to grill and the flat side to whip up some crepes, pancakes, and eggs. This grill is a great multi-tasker for everyday use, plus it's portable and easy to pack for a family trip.
The Way of Integrity: Finding the Path to Your True Self by Martha Beck
Oprah Winfrey posted, "My next @oprahsbookclub pick is The Way of Integrity by @themarthabeck. For over 15 years, I have looked to Martha for her wisdom and marveled at how she helps people through crises in their lives. As we all navigate this watershed moment in our collective history, this book provides a roadmap on the journey to truth and authenticity."
Laxizar 8 Pack Hair Claw Clips
Hannah Brown said, "I hate having my hair in my face. These clippys, I call them 'clippys.' These are all the rage right now. This is a pack of six that I have. They come in so many colors. If you go to any trendy store lately, you're going to see so many different claw clips."
These clips have 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Funtopia Hair Claw Clips- Set of 6
Hannah Brown said, "I have claw clips in two different sizes. I went to a store that I'm not going to name that had this exact one for $28 a piece. Instead, you can get this set of six for way less than that. They're so cute in the hair. I have really thick hair and these hold a lot of hair. These are great gifts for any girl you have in your life. We always need these."
These clips have 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maldon Sea Salt Flakes
"This is an ingredient that I cannot be without. This salt has great texture and flavor and is versatile. Since this salt is an unrefined sea salt, it is much less processed, allowing the salt to retain minerals such as iron, potassium, and zinc for consumption. Interesting fact, this salt comes from Maldon UK, and their master salt makers have been making this salt the same way since 1882," Camila Alves McConaughey said.
This salt has 28,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
