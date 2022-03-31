Why Meghan King Says Cuffe Biden Owens Relationship Was Like an “Arranged Marriage”

Watch : Why Meghan King & Cuffe Biden Owens REALLY Split

Meghan King says her marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens seemed like a good idea.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star told Jeff Lewis in an interview for his Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live, that her union with her now estranged husband Cuffe felt like an arranged marriage.

Meghan said she decided to marry Cuffe—who is also President Joe Biden's cousin—because she was "so ready for a partner" and needed help taking care of her three kids she shares with ex Jim Edmonds—Aspen King Edmonds, 5, Hart Edmonds, 3, Hayes Edmonds, 3.

"I just wanted some help and I want a partnership," she said. "And so, you know, he said all the right things and I and the families were a good, good fit. And he seemed to grow up similarly to me and it was almost like an arranged marriage."

But the arrangement didn't last long. Meghan announced she would be splitting from Cuffe after two months of marriage in an Instagram Story on Dec. 27, saying, "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage. I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows—and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out." She is now seeking annulment.