Watch Harry Styles Strip Down and Dance in "As It Was" Music Video

Watch : Olivia Wilde Addresses Her Relationship With Harry Styles

Welcome to Harry's house.



Harry Styles dropped the music video for his new single "As It Was" on March 31. In the video, Harry went on a dancing spree while wearing a red jumpsuit glittering with red sequins. He showed his moves on a giant turntable and on some brick city streets, singing in the chorus, "In this world, it's just us / You know it's not the same as it was."

At one point, Harry stripped down to a pair of scarlet shorts, embracing an entirely red wardrobe in the music video.

He also seemingly referenced his relationship with Olivia Wilde in the lyrics, "Leave America, two kids, follow her." (Olivia shares children Otis and Daisy with ex Jason Sudeikis.)

Prior to putting this new song out into the world, Harry teased its arrival on social media. On March 28, Harry posted a still from the music video. The photo showed Harry facing away from the camera towards a hallway. In the sneak-peek shot, Harry rocked the same sparkling red ensemble.



Naturally, fans fled to the comment section to react to the announcement.



One user wrote, "U CANT JUST THROW THIS AT US WITH NO WARNING." While another gushed, "IT'S HAPPENING."