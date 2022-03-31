Bella Hadid Is Making Her Acting Debut: Everything to Know About Her First TV Role

Bella Hadid is diversifying her portfolio. The supermodel is joining the third season of Hulu's Emmy-nominated Ramy. Find out what to expect from her foray into scripted TV.

Bella Hadid: supermodel, businesswoman, and now … comedy star?

Hadid will make her acting debut on the third season of Hulu's critically acclaimed comedy Ramy. The supermodel will have a recurring role on the series.

Ramy stars Ramy Youssef, playing a version of himself, as an American Muslim attempting to navigate life, religion, family and career in his New Jersey neighborhood. In 2020, Youssef won a Golden Globe for his performance and the show was nominated for three Emmys.

According to the streamer, the third season will find Ramy's family "forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns—and in some cases, lies—while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle's diamond business."

No premiere date has been set.

While the show represents her scripted series debut, Hadid is no stranger to being in front of the camera. She appeared in multiple episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when her mother Yolanda Hadid—and her glass refrigeratorwas a regular cast member from 2012-2016.

Her reality TV credits also include episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and her mother's reality show Making A Model with Yolanda Hadid. She also appeared in the 2015 music video for ex-boyfriend The Weeknd's "In The Night."

Hadid covers the April cover of Vogue, where she opened up about her plastic surgery. 

"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she said. "I think I would have grown into it."

She also talked about the difficulty she often has in accepting her success.

"I've had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn't deserve any of this" she revealed. "People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I've always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me."

While we wait to see what Hadid brings to Ramy, we're suddenly feeling inspired to thrown on some old school RHOBH.

