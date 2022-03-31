Bella Hadid Is Making Her Acting Debut: Everything to Know About Her First TV Role

Bella Hadid: supermodel, businesswoman, and now … comedy star?

Hadid will make her acting debut on the third season of Hulu's critically acclaimed comedy Ramy. The supermodel will have a recurring role on the series.

Ramy stars Ramy Youssef, playing a version of himself, as an American Muslim attempting to navigate life, religion, family and career in his New Jersey neighborhood. In 2020, Youssef won a Golden Globe for his performance and the show was nominated for three Emmys.

According to the streamer, the third season will find Ramy's family "forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns—and in some cases, lies—while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle's diamond business."

No premiere date has been set.

While the show represents her scripted series debut, Hadid is no stranger to being in front of the camera. She appeared in multiple episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when her mother Yolanda Hadid—and her glass refrigerator—was a regular cast member from 2012-2016.