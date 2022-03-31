Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Flash Sale: 20 Can't-Miss Deals Up to 75% Off Kate Spade, Tory Burch & More

Saks Fifth Avenue's Fashion Flash Sale is happening now and you can find amazing deals on designer brands starting at just $3. Shop now before the sale ends!

Saks Fifth Avenue

Having a closet full of chic designer clothes is the dream. But as much as we love the idea of owning designer clothing, shoes, bags and accessories, we don't always love the prices. Lucky for us, Saks Fifth Avenue is holding a major Fashion Flash Sale where you can score some seriously good deals up to 75% off. We're talking great discounts on brands we all love like Kate SpadeTory BurchCoach and more. You can even find incredible deals starting as low as $3

Now that it's spring, floral dresses are a must-have. Right now, Saks has a ton of great deals on some really cute styles. We are loving this pretty Rebecca Taylor babydoll dress. It's listed at nearly $400, but it's on sale now for less than $100. Not a bad deal at all. We're also loving this off shoulder midi dress that you can style in so many ways. We even found a really cute pink slip dress that's also on sale for about 75% off. 

Whether you're shopping for tops, denim, dresses, sandals or accessories, Saks Fifth Avenue's Fashion Flash Sale has something in there for you. Since it is a flash sale, we highly recommend checking it out as soon as possible as the sale only lasts for today. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from the sale. Chose those out below. 

Kate Spade New York Mini Knot Metallic Leather Satchel

Hold all the essentials and more in this stunning metallic rose gold satchel from Kate Spade. It's listed at $278, but it's on sale today for just $121. 

$278
$121
Saks Fifth Avenue

Tory Burch Double-T Padded Leather Slides

These stylish Tory Burch slides can be worn with pants, skirts or dresses. It comes in six colors and the aged caramel will score you the best deal. 

$198
$86
Saks Fifth Avenue

Rag & Bone Nina High-Rise Stretch Skinny Jeans

These sleek skinny jeans from Rag & Bone were made to be stretchy, comfortable and easy to wear. They're originally $225 but are on sale today for $70. If you've been searching for some goo deals on premium jeans, this is one you don't want to miss. 

$225
$70
Saks Fifth Avenue

Coach Swinger Coach Originals Quilties Shoulder Bag

This compact shoulder bag from Coach is perfect for spring. Just imagine how cute it would look with your favorite floral dress. Right now, it's on sale for $128. 

$296
$128
Saks Fifth Avenue

Kate Spade New York Tango Crochet Slides

For just $46, you'll be pretty in pink its these super cute Tango crochet slides from Kate Spade. Such a great deal!

$148
$46
Saks Fifth Avenue

Good American Spaghetti Scuba Midi-Dress

You're always going to find use for a classy black dress, and this spaghetti scuba midi dress from Good American is on sale now for $69. 

$99
$69
Saks Fifth Avenue

Coach Marley Leather Drivers

These leather slip-ons from Coach are a total classic and perfect for work. They're originally $140, but you can snag a pair today for as low as $56. This is one deal we wouldn't pass up!

$140
$56
Saks Fifth Avenue

Kate Spade Large Smile Leather Shoulder Bag

Now's your chance to score the trendy smile shoulder bag from Kate Spade for a really good discounted price. It's originally $348, but it's on sale for $151. Stock is limited so we'd get on this as soon as possible. 

$348
$151
Saks Fifth Avenue

Vince Canella Leather Slip-On Sneakers

Some days, you just want a pair of shoes you can easily slip-on. These Canella leather slip-on sneakers from Vince are perfect for those days. 

$200
$100
Saks Fifth Avenue

Coach Rivington Rain Boots

Prepare your wardrobe for those April showers with these chic Rivington rain boots from Coach. Right now the candy apple red option is on sale for just $41. 

$95
$41
Saks Fifth Avenue

Ray-Ban RB3025 58MM Aviator Sunglasses

Need a new pair of shades for the sunny days ahead? These Ray-Ban aviators are currently on sale for $59. 

$191
$59
Saks Fifth Avenue

Judith Leiber 14K Goldplated Sterling Silver & Cubic Zirconia LOLZ Emoji Charm

This statement piece is a fun one to have in your wardrobe. Plus, you can't not have a smile on your face when you put this on. 

$365
$182
Saks Fifth Avenue

Caroline Costas Julian Floral Puff-Sleeve Minidress

This lovely puff-sleeve minidress is guaranteed to be a compliment-getter this season. 

$460
$322
Saks Fifth Avenue

Coach Lorimer Leather Combat Boots

These white combat boots from Coach are so versatile, you can wear them with pretty much anything.They're also on sale right now for $108. Not bad for a pair of boots you can wear all year long. You can even get these in black for the same discounted price. 

$250
$108
Saks Fifth Avenue

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Silk Slip Dress

You can't go wrong with a sexy pink slip dress, especially during this time of the year. Right now, you can get this $400 dress for less than $100. 

$395
$98
Saks Fifth Avenue

Caroline Costas Laurel Striped Poplin Babydoll Dress

Throw your go-to denim jacket on over this flirty and fun babydoll dress and you'll have yourself one super cute spring outfit. 

$350
$245
Saks Fifth Avenue

Coach Signature Pool Slides

Heading to the pool anytime soon? Be sure to pack these signature pool slides from Coach. Today, you can get a pair for just $34. 

$95
$34
Saks Fifth Avenue

Rag & Bone Addison Printed Baseball Cap

Protect your head from the sun with this cool printed baseball cap from Rag & Bone. There are two colors to choose from and we're obviously getting this in pink. 

$85
$59
Saks Fifth Avenue

Coach CitySole Knit & Suede High-Top Sneakers

These cool, stylish high-top sneakers from Coach are on sale for a really great price right now. They're originally $225, but you can snag a pair for as low as $81. We wouldn't pass this up! 

$225
$81
Saks Fifth Avenue

Design History Knit Puff Sleeve Cardigan

There's so much to love about this cardigan from the cropped fit and chic puff sleeves to the stylish neckline. It also comes in two colors that are perfect for spring. 

$105
$73
Saks Fifth Avenue

Looking for more great deals to shop today? Check out these 14 stylish work bags you won't believe are under $50 on Amazon.

