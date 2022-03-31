Caitlyn Jenner Is Returning to TV—But It’s Not Another Reality Series

Watch : Caitlyn Jenner Officially Announces Run for California Governor

Caitlyn Jenner has more to say on TV.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is making the jump from reality TV to news commentary for Fox News. The network hired her as an on-air contributor and she'll start by making an appearance on Hannity March 31.

She said in a statement obtained by E! News, "I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to FOX News Media's millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people."

Calling Caitlyn's story "an inspiration to us all, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott added, "She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience."

The 72 year old made the move to Fox after running for California governor in 2021 during Governor Gavin Newsom's recall election. But it won't be her first time on the network, as she previously made an appearance on Fox to talk about NCAA's transgender participation policy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.