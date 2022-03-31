See Dream Kardashian & True Thompson Sing "We Don't Talk About Bruno" During Epic Dance Party

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off True Thompson's Athletic Skills

No one knows how to party like the Kardashian cousins.
 
Khloe Kardashian put on the ultimate dance party for her daughter True Thompson, 3, and her niece Dream Kardashian, 5—daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna— and posted all the cuteness to her Instagram stories on March 30.
 
The toddlers—dressed in monochrome pastel pajamas— put on an adorable performance for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, dancing and singing along to the classic '90s song "Barbie Girl" by Aqua, as well as the inescapable "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's Encanto.
 
At one point, they even use their colorful drink cups as makeshift microphones. Looks like these kids inherited their parents' talents for being on camera!

These BFFs are always hanging out, previously spending a nice day at the park together with Khloe back in January 2022. Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West got a day of fun with the mother-daughter duo last month, as as Khloe treated Chi and True to a fun "girls day" out.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 2022 Oscars

Scroll down below for a look at True and Dream's fun dance party, along with more of the Kardashian-Jenner cousins' cutest moments!

Dance Party

True and Dream have an epic dance party to Aqua's '90 hit song "Barbie Girl," which Khloe documented on Instagram.

Encanto Queens

The BFFs also performed and sang along to the massively popular song from Encanto "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

Bust a Move

Could their dance moves be any cuter?!

"250 Million Kisses"

Chicago, True and Stormi give each other hugs and kisses in an adorable pic, shared by Kim on Sept. 1. "250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys!" Kim thanked her fans. "I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies my life would be complete." 

Hug Huddle

Chicago, True and Stormi showed off their fashion prowess in stylish outfits as they had a hug huddle on Sept. 1. 

BFFs

Chicago looks back at aunt Khloe as she holds hands with True on Aug. 4. 

Window Shopping

Dream, Stormi, Chicago and True adorably went window shopping at The Grove on Aug. 4. "Cousins," Khloe captioned with a purple heart emoji.

Summer Stands

Reign, Mason, Penelope and North set up a summer lemonade stand also selling custom bracelets on Aug. 1. Even Scott received a custom "Lord" bracelet from "pooshalini" Penelope!

Triple Trouble

"The sweetest girls," Khloe Kardashian captioned a precious moment between cousins Dream KardashianTrue Thompson and Chicago West

Besties for Life

Former E! star Natalie Halcro's daughter also joins the photo opp. 

Say Cheese

Dream, True and Chicago sport matching purple leotards.

Girls Run the World

"Are you ready for this cuteness?? I'm not!! #Cousins #Sisters #GirlsRunTheWorld," proud mom (and aunt) Khloe captioned an adorable pic of daughter True and nieces Chicago and Dream.

Spring Snapshots

Chicago, True and Dream all gaze in the camera for a pic in May 2021. The trio of cousins seem to be having fun in the sun and enjoying the spring weather!

Grinning Girls

Chicago, True and Dream are all smiles and hugs in a too-cute-for-words Instagram pic Khloe shared in May 2021. 

Where's the Camera?

Seems like only Dream knew where the camera was at! Rob Kardashian's daughter is all smiles in a sweet photo beside cousins Psalm and Chicago. Kim Kardashian shared the snapshot in May 2021, with fans commenting that Chicago is a spitting image of the KUWTK star!

Sunday Best

"Sunday Morning Sweetness," proud mom (and aunt!) Kim captioned an adorable pic of Psalm, Chicago and Dream.

Three Times the Cuteness

Kim shared a series of snapshots of kids Psalm and Chicago with their cousin Dream in May 2021. 

Pool Party

Khloe shares a swimming selfie with Dream, Chicago and True. "My girls!!! Always and forever!" she wrote on IG in February 2021.

Throwback

Kim shared this throwback pic in January 2021 to show just how tiny Chicago and Stormi used to be. 

Matching

Chicago, Stormi, Dream and True rock matching outfits in different colors.

Up in the Air

Stormi and True are already living their best lives!

Side by Side

Chicago and Dream just hangin' out.

Inseparable

The cousins make for quite the duo!

So Much Chaos

Kim nailed the caption for this already-perfect pic, writing, "2020 as a photo."

Uncle Kanye

Kanye West plays around with Reign and his own kiddos.

Big Hugs

Saint and Reign truly are the best of buds.

Rock On

It's safe to say North and Reign nailed their Halloween costumes in 2020.

The Perfect Sunny Day

Time for some fun in the sun.

Secret Language

Just two cousins having a conversation.

Basket Buds

Sometimes you just need a trip around the grocery store with your best pal.

View More Photos From The Kardashian Cousins' Cutest Moments

