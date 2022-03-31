Celebrity Makeup Artist AJ Crimson Dead at 27

AJ Crimson, celebrity makeup artist and founder of AJ Crimson Beauty, has passed away at the age of 27.

The makeup world is mourning the loss of one of their very own.  
 
Celebrity makeup artist and beauty mogul AJ Crimson died on March 30 at the age of 27, his family said in a statement to E! News.
 
"AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful, and accessible to people of all color," the message read. "We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons that he laid on each of us with his truth, directness, and leadership."
 
Thanking fans for their kind words about AJ, the family said he was an "inspiration to us as much as he was a bright light to the rest of the world. There are no words that can sum up his whole. Until we meet again!"
 
Michele Marie PR said in a statement to E! News that they are "devastated" and "absolutely loved AJ, truly one of the sweetest, most humble people we have ever had the pleasure of working with."

Details surrounding Crimson's death have not been released to the public.
 
The self-taught makeup artist founded his cosmetic brand in 2012. After starting with just lipstick and glosses, his beauty products expanded into an inclusive line of powder and cream foundations, which are now being sold at Nordstrom and on Amazon.
 
His celebrity clientele included the likes of Angela Bassett, Brandy, Fergie, Regina King, Missy ElliottAmerie, Hilary Duff and many more. 

Following the news of Crimson's passing, several stars took to social media to mourn his loss, including actress Bresha Webb, who shared a touching post about her late friend on Instagram on March 31.
 
"I'm blessed to have been apart of your journey and I will keep your legacy alive," the A Fall From Grace actress wrote. "And wow did you leave a legacy. Praying for your spirit to be lifted up to the heavens and that the angels usher you in with all of the harmony and sweetness that you shared on this earth."

