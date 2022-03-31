Celebrity Makeup Artist AJ Crimson Dead at 27

Watch : The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Dead at 33

The makeup world is mourning the loss of one of their very own.



Celebrity makeup artist and beauty mogul AJ Crimson died on March 30 at the age of 27, his family said in a statement to E! News.



"AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful, and accessible to people of all color," the message read. "We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons that he laid on each of us with his truth, directness, and leadership."



Thanking fans for their kind words about AJ, the family said he was an "inspiration to us as much as he was a bright light to the rest of the world. There are no words that can sum up his whole. Until we meet again!"



Michele Marie PR said in a statement to E! News that they are "devastated" and "absolutely loved AJ, truly one of the sweetest, most humble people we have ever had the pleasure of working with."