Olympian Laurie Hernandez's Reaction to Her College Acceptance Deserves a Gold Medal

Laurie Hernandez's latest TikTok deserves a perfect score!
On March 30, the gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast, 21, posted a video of the heart-stopping moment when she discovered that she'd been accepted into New York University's prestigious Tisch School of the Arts.
"Okay, here we go," Laurie says at the beginning of the clip. The athlete can be seen anxiously staring at her computer screen with her girlfriend, fellow gymnast Charlotte Drury, at her side.
While Laurie nervously laughs ahead of the big reveal, Charlotte sweetly comforts her by saying, "No matter what happens, I'm so, so proud of you."
As the couple learns the good news, Charlotte leaps into the air, shouting, "You got in!" An overjoyed Laurie raises two celebratory fists into the air.
They might've even gotten a little bit too excited. As Laurie reaches out for Charlotte, the camera falls over. When it is righted, both gymnasts can be seen laughing hysterically as Laurie asks, "Are you OK?"
Charlotte nods in response. You can watch the full video here.
"LETS GOOO," Laurie captioned the video before adding the hashtag #Tisch.
The future NYU student won't be far from her Old Bridge, NJ, stomping grounds when attending the school.
As for what she'll study there? Well, if we had to wager a guess, dance might be a key element.
After all, Laurie has already proved that she's a phenomenal dancer in addition to being an Olympian—she won Dancing With the Stars with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy back in 2016.
"I realized because of [Dancing With the Stars] how much I love to dance…I'm glad I'm able to go out and keep on dancing," she shared at the time. "It's a passion of mine."