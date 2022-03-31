Olympian Laurie Hernandez's Reaction to Her College Acceptance Deserves a Gold Medal

Watch : Laurie Hernandez Teases Her Celeb Crush!

Laurie Hernandez's latest TikTok deserves a perfect score!

On March 30, the gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast, 21, posted a video of the heart-stopping moment when she discovered that she'd been accepted into New York University's prestigious Tisch School of the Arts.

"Okay, here we go," Laurie says at the beginning of the clip. The athlete can be seen anxiously staring at her computer screen with her girlfriend, fellow gymnast Charlotte Drury, at her side.

While Laurie nervously laughs ahead of the big reveal, Charlotte sweetly comforts her by saying, "No matter what happens, I'm so, so proud of you."

As the couple learns the good news, Charlotte leaps into the air, shouting, "You got in!" An overjoyed Laurie raises two celebratory fists into the air.

They might've even gotten a little bit too excited. As Laurie reaches out for Charlotte, the camera falls over. When it is righted, both gymnasts can be seen laughing hysterically as Laurie asks, "Are you OK?"

Charlotte nods in response.