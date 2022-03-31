How A Group Text Thread Fueled Season 3 of Atlanta

Watch : Malia Obama Joins Donald Glover's Writing Team

1,414 days. That's how long Atlanta made us wait in between seasons.

During that time, the four core cast members—Donald Glover, Lakeith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz—all saw their careers explode even further.

Donald (a.k.a. Childish Gambino) won Record of the Year for "This Is America" at the Grammys and starred in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lakeith was nominated for an Oscar for Judas and the Black Messiah, Brian starred in Marvel's Eternals and Zazie had major roles in Deadpool 2 and Joker.

Yet, during that time, the cast was always connected thanks to one of the most important social institutions of the modern era: the group text.

After producer Stephen Glover—Donald's brother—told E! News about a writers' room group text, Zazie was asked about the cast having one of their own.

"Can I reveal who's in it?!" she asked E! News. "I mean, all the actors. It's definitely a hot text chain, 24/7. There are no time boundaries on it."