Go Inside Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s Baby Shower

Drew Scott and Linda Phan gave a glimpse inside their blooming outdoor baby shower. See all the special moment ahead of their little one’s arrival.

Drew Scott has leveled up from designing homes to having a perfectly designed baby shower.
 
The Property Brothers star and wife Linda Phan gave Instagram followers a glimpse inside their floral-themed celebration
 
In Drew's photo montage, shared on March 29, the pair were seen celebrating outdoors with family and friends. For the occasion, Linda sported a colorful puff-sleeve dress with yellow heals and a flower crown. Drew wore tan pants and a burgundy shirt paired with a striped button-up and tan sneakers.
 
The dad-to-be shared a photo of himself giving a kiss to Linda's baby bump. He wrote, "Teamwork: She drops food on her belly. I get to eat said food. Thanks for showering us with love, near and far!"

And it seems a certain food item was the star of the show. The baby shower cake, adorned with flowers, was featured in both Drew and Linda's Instagram posts. Linda shared three photos on March 28: a solo shot of the cake, a selfie of her and Drew with the cake and a photo after the sweet treat was sliced.

She captioned the moment, "terrible at uploading pics. expert at eating cake! thank you fam for le baby shower brunch."

Could the shower's floral theme and the blossom-covered cake be a hint about the baby's future name?

imlindork / Instagram

Back in February, Drew and Linda shared a vlog of their babymoon vacation where they found some name inspo.
 
"We're here in this gardenous area that has some great baby names, [like] Daisy, which we've been thinking about," Drew said at the time. Linda added that it was "funny" because they "haven't thought of any names yet." As she put it, "I feel like these are signs." 

