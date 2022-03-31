Will Topher Grace Be on That '90s Show? He Says...

Doesn't sound like That '70s Show alum Topher Grace is planning on heading back to Point Place, Wisconsin, anytime soon.

That '90s Show—starring Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith—is in the works over at Netflix. But Topher has moved on to ABC's Home Economics.

"It's starring two of my great friends, Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith...and I know some of the writers that are on it and I'm just like, I have a day job, unfortunately," Topher explained in a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "But they are an amazing group of people."

Topher starred as Eric Foreman throughout the original series' eight-season run, from 1998 to 2006, with fellow cast members Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and Ashton Kutcher.

"It's hard for me to watch that show in reruns," he admitted. "It makes you so nostalgic. It'd be like if they were rerunning your high school yearbook all the time."

Our reaction to this news? As Eric would say, "I don't feel bad. I don't feel anything."