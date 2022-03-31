In Celebration of Seahorse Dads: Inside Andy & Ricard Foyé's Journey to Fatherhood

Watch : Ricard & Andy Foye Break Transgender Barriers With Pregnancies

Sometimes, life has a way of blindsiding you in the best way possible.

And this was one didn't-see-it-coming twist that Survivor's Ricard Foyé wholeheartedly embraced. Since he was 12 years old, the season 41 castaway dreamed of being a dad. But he never quite knew what that would look like. "I'm not straight, I'm not going to have a wife," he shared with E! News. "There's no way I'd be able to get a surrogate."

And then came life's greatest reward: Now-husband Andy Foyé. After the two met volunteering at a queer youth camp in 2015, they eloped on New Year's Eve, with a bigger wedding that followed in May 2018. It was then that Andy, inspired and guided by his transgender community, told Ricard he stopped his hormone treatments. He was ready to try having kids, to carry them on his own.

Just over a year later, in June 2019, they welcomed daughter Aurelia. Though they sadly suffered a pregnancy loss amid the pandemic, son Lucia arrived in June 2021, just weeks after Ricard returned from filming Survivor. (Andy, who runs housing programs for homeless youth, aptly calls himself a seahorse dad, as male seahorses give birth to their babies.)