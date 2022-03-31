Jessie J Calls Out "Not Cool" Comments About Her Body After Being Asked If She's Pregnant

Watch : Jessie J Details Medical Condition That's Holding Back Her Singing

Jessie J is not here for any invasive questions.



In a message shared to Instagram Stories on March 31, the 34-year-old singer opened up about a recent encounter, in which someone asked her about a possible pregnancy. This, in turn, prompted Jessie to share some advice on social media.



"Stop commenting on people's weight, anyone. Just stop," she wrote in an Instagram Story post. "Or telling someone they look pregnant for sure, or you look skinny, just anything, just stop. I see it so much on socials and I know it happens in real life."

The "Domino singer" said she's gained 10 pounds in the past six months and feels "great." She added, "It might stay or it might not or I might gain more, who cares?! I don't care, as long as I feel good and I'm healthy."

Jessie continued, "Someone literally just asked me if I was pregnant, ‘You look pregnant.'" That comment came as a shock, after she had opened up to fans in November about experiencing a miscarriage.