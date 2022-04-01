Relive the Kardashian-Jenners' Most Epic Pranks

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for many things—their iconic fashion, super successful businesses, family drama and so much more. But perhaps their greatest talent is pulling off some of the most hilarious practical jokes in E! history.

In honor of April Fools' Day on April 1, we're looking back at some of the funniest pranks from Keeping Up With the Kardashians' 20-season run.

Whether it's Kris Jenner getting smacked in the head with a cake and making tipsy phone calls, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian stacking objects on a sleeping Kim Kardashian, fooling Kendall Jenner into thinking she "had an accident" with the help of some chocolate or dressing up as Kris to take embarrassing blackmail photos, these stars are always down for a good laugh.

Celebrate this April Fools' Day the Kardashian-Jenner way and check out some of the best KUWTK pranks to add to your practical joke arsenal below.

Happy pranking!

"Kim Jenga"

Bored in their Tokyo hotel room, Kourtney and Khloe turned Kim into a human Jenga board by stacking multiple objects from around the room on her until she woke up.

Kim & Khloe's "Sweet Revenge"

After Kris "scammed" her kids into buying her things, Kim and Khloe decided to get their revenge by surprising their mother with a cake... to the head! Looks like payback does taste sweet.

Khloe Goes Incognito

Perhaps the biggest pranksters of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch, Khloé and Scott took things to the next level by dressing Khloe up as her mother to take embarrassing staged paparazzi pics to leak to the press. A+ for effort, but poor Kris!

The Todd Kraines Prank Call Saga

Who could ever forget the Todd Kraines saga?! Scott berated Kris with prank calls as the son of her good friend Joyce Kraines for weeks, so much so that Kris was convinced he was turning into a stalker. Luckily, the real Todd Kraines found it all in good fun, even getting in on the joke himself. "Auntie Kris, it's me. It's Todd Kraines!"

Kendall's Chocolate "Accident"

Kourtney and Khloe seemed to enjoy pranking people in their sleep, as they once asked fans on Twitter for advice on how to prank a napping Kendall. They decided to put chocolate under her bed sheets to make it seem like she "had an accident." Unfortunately, Kendall woke up mid-chocolate-placing, but the idea made for a good laugh.

"Art-Shaming" Kris

Another prank from the clever minds of Scott and Khloe: The two invented the fake artist Art Vandelay to get back at Kris for shaming their taste in art. What she believed were valuable paintings were actually worth nothing, but she was fooled to the point that she wanted to get the artwork appraised!

Kim's House Gets TP'd

Khloe was very much involved in the majority of the show's pranks, but this idea came straight from the mind of Kris. Taking Khloe out for a fun night of drinking, Kris decides to take things to the next level by TP-ing Kim's house. Needless to say, Kim was less than thrilled by the mess her mom and sister made.

Fake Baby Reveal

After the birth of North West in 2013, Kris teased fans with a possible baby reveal on The Kris Jenner Show, stating that she was going to introduce "someone special." Carrying a baby in her arms, many believed that Kim's child was about to make her TV debut when, in reality, the baby was her stylist's.

Kim & Kris' Revenge

The sisters get back at their momager with water balloons and pies to the face!

Tipsy Telephone Calls

After getting tipsy wine tasting with Khloe, Kris decided to make some prank calls to various stores and hotels asking for Koko under different code names.

