Kristen Bell and Pal Benjamin Hart Are Here to Advocate For Working With Your Friends—and Your Spouse

Watch : See Kristen Bell's First Interview With E!

Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

You know those group texts with your closest friends that often power you through the most never-ending of work days? Yeah, Kristen Bell turned those into her latest career act.

The busy multi-hyphenate was spending her days working with producer-directors Dean Holland and Morgan Sackett on Parks and Recreation and The Good Place and her nights "giggling on a text chain after hours," she recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News. "And I suppose it occurred to Morgan first to make something out of that. He said, 'We're all very creative people, why don't we take this to the streets?'"