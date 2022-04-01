Are Bridgerton’s Anthony and Kate A Good Couple? Vote Here!

The relationship between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma in Bridgerton's season two was everything we could've asked for and more. But are they actually right for each other? Cast your vote!

By Jillian Fabiano Apr 01, 2022
We want to hear ye, hear ye thoughts!

Bridgerton season two debuted the sexiest couple (next to Daphne and the Duke, obviously) of the Regency Era: Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. But while they are certainly a hot couple, is the pair meant to be? 

For those that need a recap, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, isn't looking for his soulmate by any means and is first drawn to Kate (Simone Ashley)'s younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran). Kate knows that Anthony isn't looking for love and wants better for her sister. But through all the bickering, fighting, disdain—and sexual tension—Anthony and Kate come to realize that they are in love themselves. 

In a recent E! News interview, Ashley herself made a case for the couple. "I think they kind of get through to one another," the actress said. "They're hearing each other out when I think most people would kind of surrender and walk away and break their hearts and give up on them. Which I don't blame them."

"I think Kate and Anthony are both quite complicated people," she continued. "But that's what's so amazing about them both. I think it takes one to know one and they see each other within each other, if that makes any sense. I think that's what draws them together."

And showrunner Chris Van Dusen thinks the build-up to the couple's relationship is the best part.

"You watch them go toe-to-toe throughout the season," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "The frustration you feel between the two of them, it builds from episode to episode, scene to scene, really, and it's palpable."

While we adore an enemies-to-lovers narrative (just look at every Nora Ephron movie ever created), is Anthony really the one for Kate and vice versa?

Well, you can be the judge of that! Vote in the poll below to let us know what you think. 

Bridgerton Season 2 Couple

Are Anthony and Kate Good Together?
Yes, M'Lord
77.8%
No, M'Lady
16.7%
Eh, indifferent
5.6%



