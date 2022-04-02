15 Healthy Snacks to Stock Up on This Spring

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Springtime and the snacking is easy.

As the temps continue to rise and we inch closer to summer, we are all about finding snacks that can satisfy our cravings while also benefitting our bodies. As the old saying goes: Get you a treat that can do both, and we are here to help you do just that. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do fight the good fight against "hanger," one plant-based chocolate bar at a time.

We've assembled a jampacked lineup of goodies that will level up your pantry and turn your fridge into the coolest destination this season. From seasonal overnight oats in nostalgic flavors like carrot cake and peaches and cream to an upgraded bagel that has more protein than your average omelet, there is something for everyone among our list of powerhouse products.