15 Healthy Snacks to Stock Up on This Spring

Springtime and the snacking is easy.
As the temps continue to rise and we inch closer to summer, we are all about finding snacks that can satisfy our cravings while also benefitting our bodies. As the old saying goes: Get you a treat that can do both, and we are here to help you do just that. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do fight the good fight against "hanger," one plant-based chocolate bar at a time.
We've assembled a jampacked lineup of goodies that will level up your pantry and turn your fridge into the coolest destination this season. From seasonal overnight oats in nostalgic flavors like carrot cake and peaches and cream to an upgraded bagel that has more protein than your average omelet, there is something for everyone among our list of powerhouse products.
Check out 15 snacks to add to your pantry ASAP this spring.
Mush Carrot Cake and Peaches and Cream Ready to Eat Oats (2 8-Packs)
Spring is in over at Mush and the cult favorite overnight oats brand is delivering two seasonal offerings. Back in rotation for a limited time is the beloved Peaches and Cream, a dream made up of coconut milk, rolled oats, peaches, apples and a hint of sea salt. But making its debut is the surprisingly nostalgic Carrot Cake, which unexpectedly pairs carrot and pineapple for a thickly textured treat worthy of your Easter dessert table...if it can last in your fridge that long.
Sakara Protein Super Bar Collection (4 Boxes of 8 Bars)
With four functional flavors—Lemon Poppy for beauty, Cocoa-Almond for energy, Vanilla Tahini for detox and, our personal favorite, Chocolate Fudge for metabolism—Sakara provides the perfect eat to combat your 3 p.m. slump, providing 2 grams of protein per bar. Plus, with ingredients like sea buckthorn, ashwagandha root and blue spirulina, you are benefitting your gut, skin and hair, while also satisfying your cravings. Look at you go, you multi-tasker.
Hippeas Rockin’ Ranch Tortilla Chips
PSA: You will be unable to resist eating this entire bag of perfectly seasoned chips, made with chickpeas and packed with plant-based protein and fiber. But, because we are in a sharing mood, we will let you know we like to crumble these atop our salads or grain bowls as a secret weapon of flavor and texture. (PSA No. 2: The other flavors—Straight Up Sea Salt and Jalaleno are Vegan Cheddar—are just as satisfying.)
Honey Mama's Birthday Cake Blonde Truffle Bar (12-Pack)
Feel free to have your cake and eat it too with Honey Mama's first-ever blonde offering that is part of its celebratory cake series. (Yes, there is also a chocolate cake option that is as dreamy as it sounds.) To recreate your childhood favorite with ingredients adult-you can be proud of, the female-owned brand uses creamy cashews, dates, beet root powder and vanilla extract to achieve the nostalgic taste of birthday cake, with rainbow coconut confetti sprinkles adding that necessary touch of whimsy.
Primal Kitchen Vegan Ranch Dip
Do you even millennial, bro, if you do not douse everything you eat in ranch? Fortunately, for us, Primal Kitchen, one of our go-to companies for all things condiments, has a paleo, keto-friendly option that is not going to give you the stomachache your college-self ignored. With high-quality ingredients such as apple cider vinegar, nutritional yeast, avocado oil and rosemary extract, adding this to your pizza basically makes it a vegetable in our eyes. Science!
Lil Bucks Superfood Clusters (3-Pack)
They might be tiny in name and stature, but these adaptogenic buckwheat granola clusters from the female-founded small business are *cue Buddy the Elf voice* ginormous in flavor. The three options—Chocolate Reishi, Turmeric Lemon and Matcha Cookie Crunch—are the perfect addition to any breakast bowl, thanks to superfood ingredients like ashwagandha for healing and lion's mane for thinking. (Yes, those are real ingredients made from edible mushrooms.) Of course, eating it by the handful straight out of the bag is an endeavor we respect, admire and encourage.
Lesser Evil Fiery Hot! Popcorn (3 Bags)
If you cant handle the heat, get out of the kitchen so we can happily devour this new offering from our favorite popcorn makers. Lesser Evil decided to to take a cue Nelly and make it hot in here by adding organic jalapeño pepper and habanero powder to kick things up a notch. Maybe have a glass of milk on standby, just in case.
Aloha Chocolate Espresso Protein Bar (12-Pack)
Combining your protein and caffeine into one delicious source? You are more energy efficient than a Prius, friend. With 14 grams of plant-based protein, no added sugar that could cause a crash and a texture to rival your favorite candy bar, say aloha to your new go-to morning accessory.
DEUX Drip Chocolate
So, we are not lifestyle coaches. But if we were, we would definitely tell you to love yourself enough to lather everything you consume—fruit, toast, ice cream, a spoon, your finger, etc.—with this hazelnut spread. With just five clean ingredients, including maca to boost your mood, this vegan offering is a pantry essential for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Soda (12-Pack)
What says spring more than a colorful sparkling soda named Poppi? Indulge in an assortment of fruity flavors such as watermelon, raspberry rose, orange and strawberry lemon while boosting your immune system, making your gut happy and benefitting your skin. Made with fresh ingredients (including powerhouse apple cider vinegar), and containing less than five grams of sugar and 20 calories or less per can, this Shark Tank-approved brand is putting the fun back in functional.
Sourse Collagen Treatment Bites
If you would have told us when we were kids that we could one day wake up and eat chocolate under the guise that it would also benefit our hair, skin and nails, we would have demanded you invent a time machine and take us to the future. Well, at least it was worth the wait to discover Sourse, the company that is out to make your daily rituals more delicious. Their prebiotic cocoa-covered offerings turn your supplements into a snack that contains biotin, collagen and protein, so send our apologies to M&Ms, but we have a new favorite chocolatey morsel.
Better Brand Everything Bagel (4-Pack)
What if we told you that you could enjoy a bagel that has the same carb content as two banana slices, as much protein as four eggs and one celery stalk worth of sugar? OK, no need to go off on us because Better Brand is here with your new plant-based morning staple that uses grain-changing technology to level up the classic without sacrficing the taste.
Lily's Gummy Bears Sweet Fruity Friends
Start spreading the news: Lily's Sweets has officially entered the gummy snacks game. Known for their no-sugar-added chocolates, the brand has expanded its horizons, introducing its keto-friendly fruity friends in flavors such as strawberry, raspberry, orange and lemon. So go on, sneak a bag or two in with you the next time you go to the movie theater and make your dentist proud.
Cocomels Crispy Chocolate Covered Caramel Bites
When you feel that late-night call for sweets coming on, rest easy knowing you can count on what we lovingly we refer to as the 5CBs. You can go to bed content knowing there is less than one gram of sugar for nine bites (no high fructose corn syrup here to be found, people!). And did we mention the irresistible inclusion of coconut milk caramel at its center?
