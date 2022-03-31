We Tried the Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector: Here's Our Honest Review

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're a faithful user of all the Olaplex hair products or if you are just looking for something to revive your hair and tame frizz, the brand's newest product is worth checking out. The Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum is a leave-in styling product that the brand claims will protect your tresses from heat and pollution to give you shiny hair without static or tangles.
We have been testing out the product for the past month. Does it come through on those promises? Keep on scrolling to see what we think and if we'd buy it again.
Emily's Review: "I've been using the new serum for over a month and it is pure magic. Whether I air dry my hair or style it with heat tools, my mane looks shiny and healthy once dry. Unlike other serums, I love how this one is lightweight. When I use it in conjunction with my other Olaplex products, my hair feels like I just paid for an expensive blowout."
Marenah's Review: "My biggest issue with leave-in products is that they weigh down my hair and make my strands look greasy. I have used this new Olaplex product before blow drying my hair and before air drying it. It looks incredibly sleek and shiny after blow drying it and straightening it. It also feels super smooth when I wake up after sleeping on wet hair. It works great on damp hair, as instructed, but I've also experimented with using it in between washes on dry hair too. I've noticed major difference when I use it on dry hair before curling or straightening it. My never feels greasy or heavy. I would definitely buy this one again."
Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum
After you shower, work this serum through damp hair. You can smooth it out with a sleek blow dry, diffuse your natural curls, or just let it air dry.
We aren't the only people who added the Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum to our routine. Check out these rave reviews from Sephora shoppers.
One shared, "This product has been great at reducing frizz, taming my flyways, and overall making my hair up your healthier and smoother! My hair is more wavy/curly, so I'm always in the market for products to help tame frizz. Definitely a must try if you're looking for a new hair serum."
Another fan of the product said, "I had never tried this brand before but I am now obsessing over this brand. I have really dry and frizzy hair, I often have a lot of tangles even after untangling it it will just not stay. Upon using this product I've noticed my hair is more soft and easy to manage not to mention it feels strong and nourished."
A Sephora shopper raved, "Wow I am astonished at how amazing this has made my hair look and feel after only a few days using! The instant relief my hair feels once I apply it to it. I see extra shine and bounce in my hair! I am so happy and definitely recommend!"
Someone else declared, "The most amazing serum you will ever come across. This product is a game changer and your hair will thank you later. It makes my hair feel so soft & smooth. I've also noticed less frizz and dryness. My hair is much more shiny now."
Another Olaplex user said, "I have been using OLAPLEX No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum- a leave-in and it seems incredible, my hair is a little damaged and dull, I apply the product and then comb all my hair, it is shiny and hydrated, also this looks much healthier. I definitely love this product and recommend it!"
