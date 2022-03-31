Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Premiere Date Change Isn’t a Bad Thing

Oh no, Luke's like we'll have to wait a bit longer for Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi to hit our small screens. Find out the new premiere date here!

This may be (obi)-wan announcement you don't want to hear. 

The bad news: We're going to have to wait a bit longer for Obi-Wan Kenobi to hit our small screens. The good news: By "a bit," we mean two days. In a Twitter announcement on March 31, Disney+ and Ewan McGregor revealed that the new premiere for the series will be May 27 rather than May 25.

But on the bright side of the lightsaber, the first two episodes will now premiere together, according to the announcement.

And Disney must think we're wookiees if they thought we wouldn't notice the significance of the date change! The series was originally supposed to premiere on May 25, the anniversary of Star Wars' release in 1977—also known as Star Wars Day. And it's safe to say fans were divided about the date change. 

"Weird to move it off 25th considering the significance of that date for Star Wars," one fan tweeted. "Why not do episode one on 25th and the second episode on the Friday? You can then have it on Fridays for the rest of the series."

"First two Obi-Wan episodes on a Friday???" another added. "Twice the episodes, double the fun!! #Starwars"

First Look Images of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Other fans speculated that the date change may be due to upcoming series Ms. Marvel's Wednesday, June 8 premiere.

"It's Ms. Marvel who would be overlapping with it, hence why they changed it," a fan noted.

Obi-Wan Kenobi—starring McGregor as the iconic Jedi Master and Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader—begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Courtesy of HBO Max
JULIA (HBO Max) - March 31

Sarah Lancashire transforms into Julia Child for HBO Max's JULIA, which premieres March 31.

Justin Stephens/Nickelodeon
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder (Paramount+) - March 31

Cosmo and Wanda are back! 

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder premieres March 31 on Paramount+.

Cliff Lipson/CBS
How We Roll (CBS) - March 31

Based on the life story of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, How We Roll stars Pete Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. Katie Lowes plays Tom's husband Jen and Mason Wells stars as his son Sam. Chi McBride portrays Tom's bowling mentor and Julie White rounds out the ensemble sitcom cast as Tom's overbearing mother Helen. 

Netflix
The Ultimatum (Netflix) - April 6

From the creators of Love Is BlindThe Ultimatum follows six different couples that are on the verge of marriage. The catch? One partner is ready to get married, the other, well, isn't. An ultimatum is issued and in just over eight weeks, the couples must either commit to marriage, or move on. 

Netflix
Élite (Netflix) - April 8

We'll be heading back to school soon, as Élite season five hits Netflix on April 8.

Hulu
Woke (Hulu) - April 8

Season two of Woke will hit the streamer on April 8.

HBO MAX
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) - April 8

A Black Lady Sketch Show returns with new episodes this April.

GISELLE HERNANDEZ/Paramount+
iCarly (Paramount+) - April 8

iCarly returns with Miranda Cosgrove April 8 on Paramount+.

Netflix
Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix) - April 15

The new Netflix drama debuts in April.

Greg LewisSony/AMC/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
Better Call Saul (AMC) - April 18

Better Call Saul is coming to an end. The first part of the sixth and final season will premiere April 18.

Netflix
Russian Doll (Netflix) - April 20

Three years later, Russian Doll is back!

The Natasha Lyonne-led series returns to Netflix for season two on April 20.

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) - April 21

Season two of The Flight Attendant will take flight in April.

Lindy Lin / Netflix
Selling Sunset (Netflix) - April 22

The Oppenheim Group returns to the office for season five on April 22.

HBO
Barry (HBO) - April 24

Bill Hader's Barry returns for its third season this April.

Gaslit (STARZ) - April 24

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in this dramatic retelling of the Watergate controversy.

Paramount+
The Offer (Paramount+) - April 28

The Miles Teller-fronted series about the making of The Godfather is set for an April 28 premiere.

Michelle Faye
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX) - April 28

FX's true crime thriller starring Andrew Garfield will be available exclusively on Hulu come April.

Greg Endries/SHOWTIME
ZIWE (Showtime) - May 1

Season two of ZIWE will arrive in May.

Courtesy of HBO Max
The Staircase (HBO Max) - May 5

The Colin Firth and Toni Collette-led series hits HBO Max in May.

IMDb TV
Bosch: Legacy (IMDb TV) - May 6

Spinoff series Bosch: Legacy—starring Titus Welliver and Madison Lintz—premieres May 6 on IMDb TV.

Quantrell Colbert/Alex Martinez/Bravo
Love Match Atlanta (Bravo) - May 8

The new Bravo series arrives Sunday, May 8.

Apple TV+
The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+) - May 13

The Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston-led series will hit Apple TV+ in May.

Peacock
Angelyne (Peacock) - May 19

Emmy Rossum portrays the real-life billboard queen Angelyne in the Peacock series of the same name, hitting the streaming service in May.

Disney+
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) - May 27

The galaxy may be far away, but Obi-Wan Kenobi's premiere date is not. Catch the new limited series on Disney+ May 27.

Netflix/Youtube
Stranger Things (Netflix) - May 27

Stranger Things season four is set to debut in two volumes. The first arrives on the streamer on May 27 and the second premieres July 1.

The CW
Tom Swift (The CW) - May 31

The Nancy Drew spin-off debuts Tuesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Paramount Plus
Evil (Paramount+) - June 12

The horror drama returns for its third season on June 12 on Paramount+.

Hulu
Love, Victor (Hulu) - June 15

Love, Victor will sign off for good in June.

Netflix
Umbrella Academy (Netflix) - June 22

Season three of Umbrella Academy arrives this June.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - June 28

Charles, Oliver and Mabel will be back on the case come this June!

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates

