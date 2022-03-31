See Brenda Song and Cole Sprouse’s Sweet Suite Life Reunion

Don't check out just yet! Because this is one extra suite moment you won't want to miss.
In a move ripped straight out of an episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Cole Sprouse crashed an interview to reunite with his former Disney Channel co-star Brenda Song in a TikTok released March 30.
The moment happened while Brenda was chatting with Cole's Moonshot co-star Lana Condor as part of an interview for Character Media.
At the beginning of the clip, Cole pops into the camera's view and promptly shouts, "This is not fair!"
As Lana begins to laugh, Brenda appears shocked to see Cole and replies, "I miss you!"
Cole adds, "When I found out that you got to do a solo interview, I was so upset."
However, Brenda didn't exactly believe the Riverdale actor. "No you weren't," she replied. "You don't answer my texts! You don't talk to me!"
"I miss you! What the heck!" Cole exclaimed. "I was like, yelling at the—I was genuinely upset!"
"He's heated!" Lana agreed, vouching for her co-star.
"Anyways, just wanted to say hi," he said, before giving a slight wave and disappearing off screen. He popped back into view moments later—this time extremely close to the camera—to smile and make both women laugh.
Brenda then joked, "To be honest, this is probably the only way Cole will talk to me anyway, so..." You can watch the full video here.
As acting partners, Cole and Brenda go way back to when The Suite Life of Zack & Cody first aired on Disney Channel in 2005. In addition to the show, which ended in 2008, Brenda and Cole also starred opposite one another in its follow-up installment, Suite Life on Deck, from 2008 to 2011.
In March 2021, Cole revealed in Vogue's "73 Questions" segment that he really only ever checks back into the Tipton Hotel for a re-watch when he's "drunk or feeling narcissistic."
"I really don't like to watch anything that I do," the actor explained, "so I try to stay away from it."