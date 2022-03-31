See Brenda Song and Cole Sprouse’s Sweet Suite Life Reunion

Watch : Zack & Cody's "Suite Life" Ended 9 Years Ago: Rewind

Don't check out just yet! Because this is one extra suite moment you won't want to miss.

In a move ripped straight out of an episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Cole Sprouse crashed an interview to reunite with his former Disney Channel co-star Brenda Song in a TikTok released March 30.

The moment happened while Brenda was chatting with Cole's Moonshot co-star Lana Condor as part of an interview for Character Media.

At the beginning of the clip, Cole pops into the camera's view and promptly shouts, "This is not fair!"

As Lana begins to laugh, Brenda appears shocked to see Cole and replies, "I miss you!"

Cole adds, "When I found out that you got to do a solo interview, I was so upset."

However, Brenda didn't exactly believe the Riverdale actor. "No you weren't," she replied. "You don't answer my texts! You don't talk to me!"