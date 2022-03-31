Kourtney Kardashian Plays Nurse to Travis Barker

Watch : Inside Kourtney & Travis' Oscars Cinderella Moment

Nurse Kourtney Kardashian reporting for duty!

The Poosh founder recently tended to her love Travis Barker—and he's extremely grateful. "Fiancée, best friend and now nurse," the blink-182 drummer tweeted on March 30. "@kourtneykardash just removed my stitches." What's next, a sponge bath?

Travis didn't share why he needed stitches, but his followers seemed happy Kourtney could assist. "She's a woman of many talents," one fan wrote. Another fan pointed out that Kourtney is also an excellent tattoo artist, referencing the ink she has added to Travis's collection of body art.

If you've been keeping up, then you know Kourtney and Travis attended the Oscars last weekend, where he performed as part of the award show's All-Star Band. The pair, who got engaged in October, hit the red carpet in style, with Kourtney wearing a black vintage Thierry Mugler dress and Travis sporting a coordinating Maison Margiela suit. And they weren't afraid to pack on the PDA. After the show, it was time for a wardrobe change, with her slipping into a vintage Dolce & Gabbana gown and him donning a Thom Browne ensemble for the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.