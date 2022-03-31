How Sydney Sweeney’s Grandparents Reacted to NSFW Euphoria Scenes

Any fan of HBO Max's Euphoria can tell you that some scenes are, well, just NSFW. Or for grandparents.
In a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Sydney Sweeney—who plays Cassie Howard—revealed what her grandma and grandpa had to say about those scenes.
"For the premiere, I invited my entire family and I didn't really think about [the nudity]," Sweeney told Ellen DeGeneres. "I was like, ‘It's a Hollywood premiere. You've got to come!' We were all sitting next to each other and [it was a] giant screen, like ginormous screen…I wasn't thinking. I was so excited."
And as for her grandparents? Well, they've never, ever been prouder.
"They said I have the best tits in Hollywood," Sweeney said with a laugh, as her grandmother gave a thumbs up from the talk show's audience.
Okay, suddenly we're obsessed with the entire family and not just Sweeney.
Still, not everyone is as cool about the nudity as gram and gramps.
"I did forget to tell my dad anything about Euphoria," Sweeney told E! News' Daily Pop in a recent interview. "I, for whatever reason, spaced the last 10 months when we filmed season one and then he started to watch it with my grandparents."
"They didn't finish the first episode," she added. "Now whenever something comes out my dad will be like, "'Can I watch it?'"
The 24–year–old actress has also addressed the criticism and backlash she has received from the nudity scenes.
"I've never felt like [creator] Sam [Levinson] has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show," she told The Independent. "When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me."
There's "a stigma against actresses who get naked on screen," she said, adding that people tend to overlook her talent.
"I'm very proud of my work in Euphoria." Sweeney said. "I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked.
"I do The White Lotus and all of a sudden critics are paying attention," she continued. "People are loving me. They're going, ‘Oh my God, what's she doing next?' I was like, ‘Did you not see that in Euphoria? Did you not see that in The Handmaid's Tale?'"
Don't worry Sweeney, wE! saw them both and loved them.