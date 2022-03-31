Kelly Clarkson Wants This Star to Co-Host American Song Contest With Her and Snoop Dog

When you're in charge of leading performers from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C. through a live reality competition series, you don't really have time to check your DMs.

Then again, American Song Contest co-hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg are seasoned pros. Hosting is a second nature to them at this point, so of course they manage to keep up with their messages—thus, making them the perfect pair to appear on the latest episode of Down in the DMs.

Up first was Kelly. Asked who makes her laugh more, Snoop or her fellow judge on The Voice, Blake Shelton, she admittedly struggled to answer. "They're completely different humans," she said, "so I play off of them differently."

"Snoop loves dancing," Kelly continued. "He's willing to act goofy. Usually Blake just stands there and makes fun of me like a sister."

Ultimately, instead of choosing between the two, the "Stronger" singer revealed what would really be funny: "I keep saying this show would be just crazy if Blake were to come on with us."