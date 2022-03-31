All the Details on E!'s 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

E! is your go-to destination for the 2022 Grammys.
Sunday, April 3, marks the 64th annual awards show, and Laverne Cox is set to host E!'s signature star-studded red-carpet experience, Live From E!: Grammys.
As A-list musicians and celebrities come together to commemorate music's biggest night at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden, Laverne will bring viewers the most spontaneous and entertaining interviews with music's biggest stars and nominees, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes access and running fashion commentary with help from our panelists: Queer Eye's Karamo, E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and pop culture expert Naz Perez.
Set to join them for Live From E!: Grammys, kicking off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, are special guests Nikki Glaser, star of E!'s Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, and Grammy-nominated artist Ester Dean.
In the mood to start the party even earlier? Tune in to Live From E!: Countdown to the Grammys at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.
Pop culture fanatics will be able to get even more Grammys coverage with E!'s digital show, Live From E! Stream: Grammys, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on @enews Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, eonline.com and the E! News app. E! News' The Rundown host, Erin Lim Rhodes, will be joined by fashion expert Melissa Chataigne and several industry insiders to bring viewers live arrivals, behind-the-scenes looks and iconic Glambot shots. Yes, that's right: The fan-favorite Glambot is back to capture the best looks and finest fashion moments in show-stopping slow motion.
To see more of what's happening at music's biggest night, be sure to check out E! Entertainment's and E! News' Instagram Stories anytime on Sunday to get a behind-the-scenes look at this year's festivities, throwback favorites from previous Grammys and more.
Fans can also follow every moment on the E! News website; E! News' Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts; E! Entertainment's Instagram and Twitter accounts; and by following the #LiveFromE hashtag on all platforms.
Style fans, be sure to check out @stylecollective on Instagram as well for a fashion-first approach.
E!'s on-screen fun will continue on Live From E!: Grammys After Party at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT as Naz, Ester and Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester give their unique, unfiltered take on the major moments of the night—think surprise wins and snubs, buzzworthy speeches and fashion highlights (and lowlights).
Then, on Monday, April 4, E! News' Daily Pop, Nightly Pop and The Rundown will all be recapping the most memorable moments of music's biggest night and providing an inside look at the awards ceremony itself.
E! News' Francesca Amiker and music and pop culture expert Audrey Cleo Yap will discuss all things Grammys on the Post Pop livestream starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on Monday.
Special social coverage will also continue through Monday, so make sure you're following E! News and E! Entertainment on every platform.
Viewers everywhere will be brought directly into the excitement, action and music at this year’s Live From E!: Grammys thanks to brand partners NEW Dove Body Love Shower Collection, Mastercard and Mercedes-AMG.
Live From E! is produced by Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski executive producing on behalf of Den of Thieves.
Check out the full schedule below for everything Grammys!
SUNDAY, APRIL 3
4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Countdown to the Grammys featuring Karamo, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Naz Perez and special guests Nikki Glaser, star of E!'s Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, and Grammy-nominated artist Ester Dean
6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Grammys hosted by Laverne Cox along with panelists Karamo, E!'s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and pop culture expert Naz Perez and special guests Nikki Glaser, star of E!'s Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, and Grammy-nominated artist Ester Dean
7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT
Live From E! Stream: Grammys hosted by E! News’ The Rundown host, Erin Lim Rhodes, and fashion expert Melissa Chataigne
11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT
Live From E!: Grammys After Party featuring E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester, pop culture expert Naz Perez and Grammy-nominated artist Ester Dean
MONDAY, APRIL 4
9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PT
E!'s Post Pop: Biggest Moments From the Grammys featuring E! News’ Francesca Amiker and pop culture expert Audrey Cleo Yap
11:00 a.m. ET/PT
Daily Pop featuring Justin Sylvester
11:00 p.m. ET/PT
Nightly Pop featuring co-hosts Nina Parker and Hunter March