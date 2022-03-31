Selena Gomez Confirms Her Relationship Status While Debuting New Hairstyle

While showing off her bangin’ new ‘do on TikTok, Selena Gomez subtly addressed where she stands in her love life. Come and get the relationship news below.

When it comes to speculation about her relationship status, Selena Gomez has heard it all before at least a million times. But instead of going round and round the rumor mill, the 29-year-old singer is setting the record straight on where she stands in her love life. 

Taking to TikTok on March 31, Gomez posted a video of herself lip synching the words to King Nas' viral audio, which features a man listing off compliments to try to convince a woman to give him a chance and the woman not taking him seriously or being interested. 

"Maybe this is why I'm single," Gomez captioned the clip. "Don't believe a damn word." 

The "Rare" star had the internet buzzing earlier this month after she was spotted attending a Dua Lipa concert in New York with businessman Zen Matoshi. However, a source close to Gomez told E! News the two are just friends.

"He works in the tech space and has been helping advise Selena," the insider said. "Selena is happily single right now."

This isn't the only video Gomez has shared on TikTok recently. On March 30, she also posted a video from her last day on set filming season two of Only Murders in the Building and gave her nearly 38 million followers a peek at her new look, which includes bangs. And let's just say, fans loved it like a love song.

"SELENA WITH BANGS?" one commenter wrote. "WE PRRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS." Added another, "U are so beautiful and the bangs are so cute."

@selenagomez

Maybe this is why I’m single. Don’t believe a damn word. ????

? original sound - KING NAS

So when you're ready, come and get a look at her new ‘do and more celebrity hair transformations.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, TikTok
Selena Gomez

Look at her now. The singer debuted her new bangs on TikTok after she finished filming season two of Only Murders in the Building in late March 2022.

Gerald Matzka/Getty Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Eiza González

The actress debuted her platinum blonde hair at a screening of her movie Ambulance in London on March 23.

Shutterstock/MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Chris Pine

Before attending the 2022 Producers Guild Awards, the actor stepped out in a beard presumably for his character in the upcoming film Poolman.

Instagram/Getty Images
Drake

The "Hotline Bling" rapper took to his Instagram Story on March 11 to reveal his new braids. 

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images, T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Gigi Hadid

The supermodel went platinum in March 2022.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Instagram
Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset star gave fans their first peek at her new bangs on Instagram in early March 2022. As she put it, "This is my Heidi Klum era."

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage, Backgrid
Chris Pine

While out in Los Angeles, the Star Trek alum was spotted sporting a head-turning look, which included a full beard and longer hair.

Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images, Instagram
Simu Liu

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star revealed he'd decided to go blonde in an Instagram post on Feb. 1, 2022: "Sorry ma pls don't kill me."

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO, Instagram
Angus Cloud

While he may by recognized for his scruff and streetwear on Euphoria, the actor appears to be sporting a clean-shaven look for his upcoming film, The Line. 

Instagram
Katie Thurston

The Bachelorette star revealed her new bob in January 2022. "A quick car selfie after this amazing cut," she shared. "While I loved having a natural long look created by @colorbyally , I knew I was ready for something new in 2022." 

Instagram, Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Karlie Kloss

After years of having blonde hair, the supermodel decided she was ready to go back to brunette and debuted her new style in January 2022.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Instagram
Billie Eilish

Back in November 2021, the "Happier Than Ever" singer "went red for a week." She ultimately chose more of a brunette hair color. 

Instagram/Getty
Demi Lovato

The "I Love Me" singer debuted a dramatic hairstyle ahead of the New Year: A fiery buzzcut!

Michael Hickey/WireImage; Instagram
Saweetie

Saweetie is ahead of the "new year, new me" trend! The 28-year-old star showed off her new buzzcut on Instagram on Christmas Eve.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Mike Coppola/NBC
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus added some dark streaks to her blonde hair for a cool new look, which she debuted on the Dec. 9 episode of The Tonight Show.

 

Instagram, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jessica Alba

The Honest Beauty founder showed off her fresh bob haircut with a series of glamour shots on Instagram on Dec. 4.

Carole Bethuel / Netflix; Instagram
Lily Collins

The Emily in Paris star debuted a new look while doing press for the upcoming second season of the Netflix series. "New bangs, old habits," Lily wrote on Instagram on Nov. 29, adding, "Yup, they're real!"

 

AFF-USA/Shutterstock, Getty Images for CMA
Katy Perry

Last Friday, er, Wednesday night, Perry returned to her dark hair after previously sporting a blonde 'do.

Getty Images
Dove Cameron

In November 2021, at the LACMA Art+Film gala in Los Angeles, the Disney Channel star showcased a brunette style after appearing as a blonde for years.

Getty Images; Instagram
Florence Pugh

The Midsommer star debuted a dramatic pixie cut with shaggy bangs on Oct. 30. "I did a thing..," she captioned her Instagram post.

Getty Images
Anne Hathaway

The actress ditched her long hair for a curly bob on the set of her next movie. 

Discovery+ / TLC
Debbie Johnson

The reality star debuted a new hairstyle ahead of her appearance on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Instagram
AJ McLean

The Backstreet Boys star swapped out his signature beard for a bare face. 

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; The Mega Agency
David Harbour

The Stranger Things actor was spotted sporting a comb-over for his role in the new Netflix movie We Have a Ghost on Oct. 25, 2021.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; TIkTok
Selena Gomez

Look at her now! Selena Gomez said goodbye to her lovely long locks and hello to a chic shorter style with her new bob.

Instagram
Megan Fox

The actress, who typically sports dark brown hair, debuted this silvery look in October 2021 on the set of the film Johnny & Clyde.

Getty Images
Joaquin Phoenix

While stepping out at the New York Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actor showed off his shorter hairstyle that featured a buzz cut on top. 

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock, BACKGRID
Adam Levine

The Maroon 5 singer kicked off fall with a blue 'do in October.

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic; Instagram
Hayden Panettiere

On Oct. 1, Hayden returned to Instagram after taking a sixth-month break to debut her shoulder-length hairstyle and curtain bangs.

Getty Images
Katy Perry

The singer underwent several hair transformations since she rose to fame in 2008, and in September 2021, she came full circle with a brunette wig.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

