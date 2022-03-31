Why Chris Pine Pretended to Be Chris Evans at 2022 Oscars Party

After being mistaken for a '90s star at a recent Oscars party, Chris Pine pretended to be Chris Evans—and the story is just as hilarious as it sounds. Scroll on for the details.

Just his luck—Chris Pine had an interesting encounter at one of the 2022 Oscars after-parties.
 
During a March 30 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Wonder Woman 1984 actor, 41, shared that he was mistaken for a popular ‘90s star at the party on March 27.
 
"Well, I was at one and I was about to go, and this guy stopped me," he told host Jimmy Kimmel. "He's like, ‘I know you,' and I was like, ‘God, you know. This again.'"
 
However, the stranger had his actors mixed up.
 
"And he's like, ‘Joey Lawrence,'" Chris continued, replying to the man, "'Not quite, but thank you.' I'm trying to remember that for the rest of my life."
 
After Chris told the stranger that he was not the former "Blossom" actor, the man pleaded with him to let him know who he was. "He's like, ‘Come on man. Tell me. Who are you?'" Chris continued. "I was like, ‘Chris Evans. Captain America.' And just to top it all off, he goes, ‘That's my man!'"

Chris added that he often gets mistaken for a few of his Hollywood peers, including Ryan Reynolds, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth, however, being called the Melissa & Joey actor was a first.

He also recalled being mistaken for Matt Damon, to which Jimmy quipped, "Well that's just rude. I hope you slapped the guy."

"I don't like the guy at all," Chris jokingly replied. "Really awful. Why would they do that? I don't know, it's disrespectful."

