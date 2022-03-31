TikTok's Francesco LoPresti Dead at 24 After Cancer Battle: Girlfriend Kaitlin Reagan Pays Tribute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Kaitlin Reagan is mourning the death of her boyfriend Francesco LoPresti.

In a video shared to TikTok on March 30, Kaitlin announced to her 3.1 million followers that Francesco passed away on Monday, March 21 after his battle with cancer. He was 24 years old.

"This was really hard to make this video," Kaitlin said while holding back tears. "That's why it's been a while since—I know it's been a week since he hasn't been here. But you guys deserve to know he loved you guys so much, and he loved everything that you guys did for him and just watching our videos and standing with us. And I thank you for that."

During his lifetime, Francesco, who had more than 742,000 followers on his own channel, and Kaitlin made hundreds of videos about his cancer journey, their relationship, pranks on each other and more.

"It's going to take some time for us to really comprehend that he's not here anymore and to heal," Kaitlin continued. "But what I do ask is that you take the time to watch all of our amazing videos that we made in the past because that's what we have now ‘cause they were so special. And I'm going to be back. I'm just going to need some time. And everything that I do moving forward will be for him. So thank you for being here and don't forget me. I'll be back."