This Exfoliating Murad Cleanser Has 50.3K+ Sephora "Loves" & It’s 50% Off Today Only

If you want to know more about this cleanser, just check out some of the rave reviews from Sephora shoppers.

One customer said, "I have normal/sensitive skin and this exfoliating cleanser as been a game changer in my routine. I'm using it about 2x per week and it leaves my skin soft and glowing. I have trouble with sebaceous filaments around my nose/chin and this has reduced their appearance by about 80%. My husband even noticed a difference, which means this stuff really works!"

Another shared, "Yes yes yes! Staple in my routine! My partner loves it too and we use it regularly! Very soft and efficient. A hybrid of chemical and physical exfoliant."

A fan of the cleaner said, "I love this product. I use it every other day. It does a great job of smoothing and exfoliating, without being overly drying. I have combination skin and feel like this product has really improved the overall look and feel of my skin. I would definitely recommend and will keep purchasing this."

Someone else wrote, "This changed my skin. I have oily, acne prone skin, and this chemical exfoliation cleanser has smoothed my skin completely and my acne has disappeared. My pores are no longer clogged. I use this when I cleanse twice a day, which is more than recommended, but for me this cleanser is extremely gentle and works really well when I use my foreo with it. My skin has never been smoother, clearer, or softer. I have one in my shower and one by my sink, I couldn't recommend this cleanser more, it's amazing!"

A Sephora shopper gushed, "This is my favorite skin care product I've ever used. It's gentle, but this immediately gets rid of my blackheads. If I use it 2-3 times a week, it keeps my nose clear and ridiculously smooth. There were times I forgot to use it daily and it makes a huge difference."