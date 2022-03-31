This Exfoliating Murad Cleanser Has 50.3K+ Sephora "Loves" & It’s 50% Off Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from Murad and Sephora Collection. The Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser has 50.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and it's definitely worth checking out, especially while it's half price.
If you want to know more about this cleanser, just check out some of the rave reviews from Sephora shoppers.
One customer said, "I have normal/sensitive skin and this exfoliating cleanser as been a game changer in my routine. I'm using it about 2x per week and it leaves my skin soft and glowing. I have trouble with sebaceous filaments around my nose/chin and this has reduced their appearance by about 80%. My husband even noticed a difference, which means this stuff really works!"
Another shared, "Yes yes yes! Staple in my routine! My partner loves it too and we use it regularly! Very soft and efficient. A hybrid of chemical and physical exfoliant."
A fan of the cleaner said, "I love this product. I use it every other day. It does a great job of smoothing and exfoliating, without being overly drying. I have combination skin and feel like this product has really improved the overall look and feel of my skin. I would definitely recommend and will keep purchasing this."
Someone else wrote, "This changed my skin. I have oily, acne prone skin, and this chemical exfoliation cleanser has smoothed my skin completely and my acne has disappeared. My pores are no longer clogged. I use this when I cleanse twice a day, which is more than recommended, but for me this cleanser is extremely gentle and works really well when I use my foreo with it. My skin has never been smoother, clearer, or softer. I have one in my shower and one by my sink, I couldn't recommend this cleanser more, it's amazing!"
A Sephora shopper gushed, "This is my favorite skin care product I've ever used. It's gentle, but this immediately gets rid of my blackheads. If I use it 2-3 times a week, it keeps my nose clear and ridiculously smooth. There were times I forgot to use it daily and it makes a huge difference."
And, that cleanser isn't the only great deal today. There are some amazing products from Sephora Collection available at half price.
Sephora Collection 1 Minute Face Masks
This mask is great to bring some hydration to dry skin. All you need is one minute to revitalize your skin. This packaging is super travel-friendly too.
This mask has 15.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "I'm impressed. These are fabulous! They're inexpensive and quick to use when you just want a little pick me up for your skin but don't have a lot of time to invest in a longer treatment. I will definitely be buying these regularly even just for those times your want to do a little something nice for your skin."
Another person said, "Too much love for this quick one minute mask. They are my go to masks cuz I've a very dehydrated and dry skin. Also my skin is super sensitive but it is good so far."
Sephora Collection #Eyestories Eyeshadow Palette
This mini eyeshadow palette is full of soft pinks and berry shades in matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finishes. This mini palette is great to have in your bag to take your look from day to night and it's perfect for travel.
This palette has 51.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers, with one shopper sharing, "A pallet for this price is AMAZING!!! The colors are very pigmented and it's also very good for traveling since it is small. This pallet is especially good if you're a beginner in makeup."
Another customer said, "For the money, it can't be beat. At twice the price, I still would have given it a high rating. The colors are nice, go on and wear well, and are more usable than they might seem, offering everything from a very light, "no-makeup" look to something more dramatic."
