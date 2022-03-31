The New Disney x Coach Collection for WDW's 50th Anniversary Just Dropped & Styles Are Selling Out Fast

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Come on, everybody, get your ears on! It's time to celebrate, Disney fans. The brand new Disney x Coach collection celebrating Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary is now live at Coach and ShopDisney, and the collection is super classy. You'll want to get your hands on it ASAP. Right now, Coach is doing a livestream from their Disney Springs store to showcase their latest collab with Disney, which you can check out here.
The new collection has to be one of our favorites out of all the Disney x Coach collabs. Coach took their signature textile jacquard and added some cute Mickey and friends embroidery to bring some Disney magic to some of their best-selling styles like the Kitt messenger bag, the accordion zip wallet, the camera bag, and the sport slides. Our personal fave is the signature hoodie, which is selling out super fast.
In fact, several styles are either sold out, almost gone or backordered. If you want to get something from the new collection, we highly recommend checking out the Disney x Coach collection sooner rather than later. The collection has so many good items, we doubt they'll stay in stock for much longer. Don't miss out!
We've rounded up some of our favorite pieces. Check those out below.
Disney x Coach Mickey Mouse Coin Case
This adorable Mickey Mouse coin case comes in electric red and honeycomb yellow. Both options are super cute, you'll have trouble picking just one!
Disney x Coach Mug
This exclusive Disney x Coach mug is a must-have for Coach fans and mug collectors. It even makes a really great gift for Disney fans. With Mother's Day just around the corner, this is one item you'll want to add to your cart.
Disney x Coach Swinger Bag In Signature Textile Jacquard With Mickey Mouse And Friends Embroidery
Coach's popular swinger bag now comes in their signature textile jacquard with cute embroidery of Mickey and the gang. It features a detachable strap with a 21.5-inch drop, so you can use this as a shoulder bag or a crossbody.
Disney x Coach Mickey Mouse Signature T-Shirt In Organic Cotton
If you're someone who's not really into Coach's signature allover pattern, this chic tee featuring Mickey will change your mind. We'd get on this ASAP!
Disney x Coach Accordion Zip Wallet In Signature Textile Jacquard With Mickey Mouse And Friends Embroidery
This accordion zip wallet is so popular, it sold out on Coach super quick. Luckily, you can still snag one at ShopDisney as of now.
Disney x Coach Mickey Mouse Signature Hoodie In Organic Cotton
We are so obsessed with the Disney x Coach Mickey Mouse signature hoodie. How can you not? It's classy, cool and features the one and only Mickey Mouse. Sizes are selling out quick, so we wouldn't hesitate on this.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Camera Bag by Coach
Camera bags are nice because they're compact yet perfectly sized to fit all the essentials for a day out. This particular bag from the Disney x Coach collection was made especially for the Walt Disney World Resort. It's stylish, cool and highly versatile.
Disney x Coach Kitt Messenger Crossbody In Signature Textile Jacquard
Coach managed to make their shopper-fave Kitt messenger bag 10 times better than it already is by infusing some Disney magic. This special edition style features the WDW logo and embroidery of Mickey and friends.
Walt Disney World Kitt Messenger Bag by Coach
If you love Coach's Kitt messenger bag, but want something a little more subtle than the signature textile jacquard above, this celebratory WDW-themed bag is a really fun option. It's perfect for a day at the parks or for travel.
Disney x Coach Triple Rib T Shirt In Organic Cotton
This retro-inspired lavender tee is a must for your next trip to Walt Disney World. Sizes for this are quickly selling out, so it's another item you don't want to hesitate adding to your bag.
Disney x Coach League Belt Bag In Signature Textile Jacquard With Mickey Mouse And Friends Embroidery
Go hands-free at the Disney Parks or wherever you go with this special League belt bag from the new Disney x Coach collection. It's currently available at both Coach and ShopDisney.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Leather Ear Headband for Adults by Coach
No Disney designer collab is complete without some ears. These leather ears, made exclusively for Walt Disney World and Disneyland, are uniquely Coach. The patches and metal badges are so cute, you'll want to wear these on every park trip.
There's also a set of ears to celebrate Disneyland Paris and the Shanghai Disney resort.
