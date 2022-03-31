14 Stylish Work Bags You Won’t Believe Are Under $50 on Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Looking for a new work bag that's cute, functional and affordable? Thanks to Amazon, you can snag a high-quality bag at a really good price. All it takes is a little bit of searching. Since we're all about helping you find the best deals online, we did the treasure hunting for you. Whether you're looking for a classic professional tote, something a little more casual and cool, or a convertible style that's also great for travel, you're sure to find something you absolutely love.
One of the best parts about shopping on Amazon is, you can get your purchases super fast. So if you're returning to the office on Monday and you realize you need a new bag ASAP, Amazon offers one and two-day shipping on so many items. They're also pretty reliable, so you don't have to worry about running out to the store last-minute.
We've rounded up some under $50 stylish work bags that come highly recommended by Amazon reviewers. Check those out below.
Ecosusi Vegan Leather Backpack
This sleek vintage-inspired bordeaux backpack features a laptop pocket large enough to fit a 14-inch laptop. It also has a roomy main compartment for notebooks and other work essentials. So cute!
Matein Laptop Tote Bag for Women
This classic tote bag has several key features that make it really stand out. For one, it's pretty large and can hold a 15-inch laptop. It also has charging port so you can charge your phone as you're moving from place to place. As a bonus, it comes with a matching clutch. There are three colors to choose from but the black is on sale today for $43.
EaseGave Laptop Satchel With Professional Padded Compartment
This sophisticated satchel comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers. In fact, it has over 5,400 five-star reviews and many rave over how gorgeous these bags are. As one reviewer wrote, "It is even more beautiful in person! I gathered up most of the things that I would put into it and it all fit so great without making the bag look bulgy. It kept its structure and was very comfortable to carry around with it loaded. My laptop is a thin 15-inch HP and it fit nice and snug in its section. I am so thrilled with this purchase and would definitely recommend it." There are 10 colors to choose from including purple, baby blue and lemon.
Ecosusi Laptop Messenger Bag Women Briefcase 15.6 inch Laptop Satchel Handbags
Want a cute large bag that gets a ton of compliments? This messenger bag from Ecosusi is it. According to one reviewer, it's a great size. "It holds my 14 inch laptop (can fit up to 17 inches), notebooks, small crossbody bag, umbrella, and a few other things," they wrote. "It closes completely with all those things included. I have received many compliments on how cute my bag is." There are four colors to choose from including brown and pink.
Nubily Laptop Bag for Women
This professional laptop tote is made of durable, water-repellent, soft PU leather. It was designed to be lightweight and is large enough to fit 15-inch laptops. Numerous Amazon reviewers are impressed by the quality, especially for the price you pay. It's so good, it has over 5,700 five-star reviews.
Cyureay Convertible Tote Laptop Backpack
This convertible backpack is a little more casual and cool. It's made of waterproof nylon, can fit a 15-inch laptop and comes in three colors. According to one Amazon reviewer, this bag is so unique, versatile and can fit a ton of stuff. They wrote, "This is my favorite backpack of all time, seriously. I carry a lot for work since I travel — laptop, five-subject notebook, files, office supplies, two cell phones, and personal items — everything fits perfect. Even when the backpack is fully loaded it doesn't hurt my shoulders." Sounds like a winner to us!
Lovevook Laptop Backpack
Lovevook's super chic bag is highly versatile and can be used for work or travel. With how many pockets it has, the brand says it's also perfect for moms. It has over 15,900 five-star reviews and shoppers rave over how fashionable and functional this bag is.
As one wrote, "I procrastinated way too long on getting this bag! It fits absolutely everything that I need for work; laptop, Chromebook, water bottle, coffee thermos, files, makeup, lotion, phone, charger, and snacks. It's truly a lifesaver! No more struggling with a purse, laptop bag, and lunch bag plus my drinks. It really is so functional, and I'm considering purchasing another one just for travel." The bag comes in a ton of colors, so you're sure to find one that you'll love.
Telena Travel Backpack Purse for Women
This cute backpack was already decently priced at $60, but right now it's on sale for as low as $43. It's roomy enough to fit an iPad and a 13-inch MacBook Pro. It comes in over 30 colors and patterns including retro brown, contest yellow and cow print. It has over 2,000 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers say these really hold up while traveling.
Cluci Backpack Purse for Women Fashion Leather
Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this stylish convertible bag. One wrote, "This bag is gorgeous. I've gotten lots of compliments on it. Lots of pockets, spacious and durable. I love how versatile this bag is. I use this for college and carry a ton and it all fits nicely. Im also able to transition to a purse and diaper bag. It does come with a messenger strap so you're able to wear this over the shoulder which I love. It's perfect for what I need." It comes in so many colors and patterns, you may want to get more than one!
Lovevook Laptop Backpack
This is another work backpack from Lovevook that has a more casual vibe. It's very spacious and features multiple divider pockets so you keep everything nice and organized from your laptop to your tablet to everything else you need for the day. It also features an anti-theft pocket on the back. There are 10 colors to choose from.
Kroser Laptop Backpack
This $30 laptop backpack has over 17,700 five star reviews. One self-proclaimed "bag snob" even wrote, it's the "one bag to rule them all." You can fit a 15-inch laptop and it features a built-in USB port for your convenience. It comes in four colors including black and pink.
Fadeon Vegan Leather Convertible Backpack
This bag can be used as a backpack or a shoulder bag, and features 12 pockets for you to keep everything nice and organized. It comes in so many cute colors including retro brown, pure white and brown and light pink. It's originally over $50, but it's on sale now for as low as $39.
Lubardy Laptop Bag
Here's one bag Amazon shoppers say look way more expensive than it actually is. Many rave over the quality and the overall look. There are several colors for you to choose from, and it's large enough to fit all your workday essentials. Can't really go wrong with this!
Zocilor Convertible Backpack
This top-seller on Amazon has over 12,500 five-star reviews, and several said they've traded in their designer purses for this. It's chic, super versatile and can hold your laptop. There are so many colors to choose from, and it's less than $30.
