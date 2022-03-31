JoJo Siwa Shares That She Is No Longer Single

Watch : JoJo Siwa Talks Breaking Same-Sex Barriers at 2021 PCAs

JoJo Siwa has found someone special.

JoJo shared that she's in a relationship while speaking on the March 30 episode of the Rachel Uncensored Podcast.

"I was gonna erase my whole bio but just put the lock [emoji]," JoJo said, prompting host Rachel Ballinger to say, "She's exclusive, ladies and gentleman."

"We're not single," JoJo confirmed. "I say ‘we're' because it's me and my multiple personalities within myself… I am not single and I don't want to mingle. No, I'm a loyal lady."

The multi-hyphenate, who went through a breakup with Kylie Prew in October, got candid about her experiences mingling in the dating world.

"Listen, I went around the block," JoJo teased. "I tried a lot, and I learned a lot and I'm very, very, very happy where I am now."

While JoJo didn't share who she is dating, she said she's "happy" and that's "all that matters."

JoJo and Kylie dated for about nine months: The pair announced their romance in February 2021 but ultimately split in October.