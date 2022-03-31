Rob Kardashian and Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna’s Claim She Gets No Child Support

After Blac Chyna claimed her exes don’t pay child support, Rob Kardashian and Tyga both clarified what they do for their kids on social media.

Watch: Rob Kardashian SPEAKS OUT After Blac Chyna Lawsuit Dismissal

Tyga and Rob Kardashian are both clapping back at their mutual ex, Blac Chyna after she tweeted that she receives "no support" from the fathers of her children.

"Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars ...my reasons... morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support," Chyna tweeted on March 30. "I'm a MAMA."

In a second tweet, she added, "Single no support child support."

Tyga—who shares 9-year-old son King Cairo with Chyna—defended his contributions.

"I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat," the "Rack City" rapper wrote in the comments section of a screenshot of her tweets. "Why would I pay child support lol."

Kardashian—who shares 5 year-old Dream with Chyna—posed the same question, writing on the same post, "I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol." 

Tyga couldn't help but notice the difference between the dollar amounts and tagged the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum to playfully ask, "how u pay 3k less. Let me kno the plug."

 

Tyga, 32, and Chyna, 33, dated for three years and were briefly engaged before splitting in 2014. Rob and Chyna—who were also briefly engaged—starred in their own reality show, but ultimately broke up in the summer of 2017.

During a February 2021 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Chyna seemed satisfied with the financial arrangements she has with her exes. Although she admitted she wasn't receiving child support, she explained, "If they're doing their part on their end and I'm doing my part on my end, that's perfectly fine and that's co-parenting," she explained.

E! News has reached out to reps for Chyna, Tyga and Rob for comment.

