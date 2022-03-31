Rob Kardashian and Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna’s Claim She Gets No Child Support

Watch : Rob Kardashian SPEAKS OUT After Blac Chyna Lawsuit Dismissal

Tyga and Rob Kardashian are both clapping back at their mutual ex, Blac Chyna after she tweeted that she receives "no support" from the fathers of her children.

"Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars ...my reasons... morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support," Chyna tweeted on March 30. "I'm a MAMA."

In a second tweet, she added, "Single no support child support."

Tyga—who shares 9-year-old son King Cairo with Chyna—defended his contributions.

"I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat," the "Rack City" rapper wrote in the comments section of a screenshot of her tweets. "Why would I pay child support lol."

Kardashian—who shares 5 year-old Dream with Chyna—posed the same question, writing on the same post, "I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol."