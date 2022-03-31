Chris Rock Breaks His Silence on Will Smith Oscars Altercation

Watch : Will Smith SLAPS Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Chris Rock is breaking his silence after Will Smith slapped him on stage at the 2022 Oscars.

The March 27 awards show came to a brief standstill when the presenter took a swipe at Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, joking, "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it, alright?" The crack prompted Jada—who has been open about her alopecia diagnosis—to roll her eyes and Will to take the stage.

Returning to his seat, post-slap, Will yelled to Chris, "Keep my wife's name out your f--king mouth."

Chris kept his cool on stage and quickly segued to the Best Documentary presentation, but now, he's speaking out.

At the beginning of his comedy show in Boston on March 30, Chris jokingly asked the audience, "How was your weekend?" according to audio of the show published by Variety.

Following laughs, he shared, "I don't have a bunch of s--t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend."