Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Prove Their Romance Is a Home Run During Baseball Outing

Watch : Ben Affleck Supports Jennifer Lopez at iHeartRadio Music Awards

When it comes to cute date ideas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just hit it out of the park.

The couple was spotted enjoying a day out at the batting cages in Los Angeles on March 29. For the sporty occasion, the "Marry Me" singer opted for black leggings and a matching hoodie, but added a touch of glam with hoop earrings and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Ben kept things casual in black pants and a red and blue checkered shirt layered over a graphic tee.

An eyewitness told E! News the pair arrived together, with Ben renting out bats and gloves for their baseball date. Although the Tender Bar actor didn't actually get into the game himself, the insider said that he did watch Jen "with a happy smile" as she was seen "trying to hit a ball but without any luck."

"Ben and Jen were very happy," the eyewitness said, adding that the two were "hugging and kissing" when J.Lo had stepped off the plate.